 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day: These popular Sony wireless headphones are under $120

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony WH-XB910N Headphones, showing the comfortable earcups.

The affordable but impressive Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones were available for as low as $168 earlier this year, but Amazon makes them even cheaper with its Prime Day deals. They’re down to just $118, less than half of their original price of $250 after a $132 discount, for an offer that you should definitely consider buying if you’re on the hunt for new headphones. You need to make that decision fast though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones

While Sony is a mainstay in our roundup of the best headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N make it on another one of our lists — the best noise-canceling headphones. They’re the top option for bass enthusiasts because of their Extra Bass technology that creates deep and punchy audio, which you can adjust through the accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app that offers equalization sliders and presets based on several music types. Meanwhile, the active noise cancellation on these headphones utilizes Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control, which makes modifications according to the noise of your surroundings and learns the locations that you visit for a more tailored experience.

Wireless headphones like the Sony WH-XB910N have included new innovations over recent years, including improved fidelity, more solid wireless connections, and longer-lasting batteries, according to our headphone buying guide. In the case of the Sony WH-XB910N, they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, so they will carry enough power for road trips and long commutes. Just 10 minutes of charging will give back up to 4.5 hours of usage, so they’ll rarely be forced out of action. The wireless headphones can also be paired with two devices at a time through Bluetooth, and you can switch between them with the touch of a button.

Related

There’s no shortage of Prime Day headphone deals, but very few will match the value that you’ll get if you buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones. They’re on sale for $118, less than half their sticker price of $250 following a $132 discount and beating their previously lowest price this year of $168. If you think the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are perfect for you, proceed with your purchase right away because we don’t expect this offer to last until the end of Prime Day.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale just started — our favorite deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

Best Buy just rolled out its own event -- the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale -- to both counter Amazon's Prime Day deals and to take advantage of the heightened online shopping activity. It covers practically all of the retailer's product categories, so there's something for everyone if you take the time to look around. The number of offers may get overwhelming though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals. You're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately if something catches your eye though, because time is running out on these discounts.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deal

Read more
Stream your favorite British shows on Britbox for under $1
Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime

Prime Day deals aren't solely about physical items -- they can also lead to great discounts on streaming services and more. For instance, one of the best Prime Day streaming deals today is being able to sign up to Britbox for just $1 per month for two months. It usually costs $8 per month so this is a super sweet early Prime Day deal for anyone that loves to watch their favorite British shows for less. Keen to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should sign up for Britbox
If you're already signed up to Amazon Prime, you know all the benefits including being able to use Amazon Prime Video. The best shows on Amazon Prime are pretty attractive but they're typically fairly American-focused as you'd expect. Signing up to Britbox opens you up to a world of British shows.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV deals: All the early deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day TV Deals

Prime Day is going to be a great opportunity to upgrade your home theater with a new TV, but even though it doesn’t officially begin until Tuesday, there are a lot of Prime Day deals available to take advantage of right now. Included in the early Prime Day deals are TVs, with discounts on TVs made by many of the best TV brands waiting to be snatched up. In fact, many of the TVs currently on sale can compete with some of the best TVs on the market, and you'll be able to buy them for significantly less. Whether you’re shopping for a TV for a small space or for something with premium 4K picture quality like a QLED or OLED TV, we’ve rounded up all of the best Prime Day TV deals that are available right now.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals
32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV -- $98, was $124

Simple yet effective, this 32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child's room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don't want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more