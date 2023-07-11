Prime Day: These popular Sony wireless headphones are under $120

The affordable but impressive Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones were available for as low as $168 earlier this year, but Amazon makes them even cheaper with its Prime Day deals. They’re down to just $118, less than half of their original price of $250 after a $132 discount, for an offer that you should definitely consider buying if you’re on the hunt for new headphones. You need to make that decision fast though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones

While Sony is a mainstay in our roundup of the best headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N make it on another one of our lists — the best noise-canceling headphones. They’re the top option for bass enthusiasts because of their Extra Bass technology that creates deep and punchy audio, which you can adjust through the accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app that offers equalization sliders and presets based on several music types. Meanwhile, the active noise cancellation on these headphones utilizes Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control, which makes modifications according to the noise of your surroundings and learns the locations that you visit for a more tailored experience.

Wireless headphones like the Sony WH-XB910N have included new innovations over recent years, including improved fidelity, more solid wireless connections, and longer-lasting batteries, according to our headphone buying guide. In the case of the Sony WH-XB910N, they can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, so they will carry enough power for road trips and long commutes. Just 10 minutes of charging will give back up to 4.5 hours of usage, so they’ll rarely be forced out of action. The wireless headphones can also be paired with two devices at a time through Bluetooth, and you can switch between them with the touch of a button.

There’s no shortage of Prime Day headphone deals, but very few will match the value that you’ll get if you buy the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones. They’re on sale for $118, less than half their sticker price of $250 following a $132 discount and beating their previously lowest price this year of $168. If you think the Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones are perfect for you, proceed with your purchase right away because we don’t expect this offer to last until the end of Prime Day.

