My favorite headphones are $50 off right now — you need them

Right now, one of the best headphone deals comes from Crutchfield. Today, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $50 off, meaning you pay $298 instead of $348. The headphones are my personal favorite, doing a fantastic job of making whatever I listen to sound great and blocking out surrounding noises wonderfully. If that sounds like something you want in your life (you really do), read on for more information on why these are must have headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4

Sensible potential buyers no doubt head over to see what we rank as the best headphones. If that’s you, you’ll notice the Sony WH-1000XM4 aren’t there any more. They used to be, until the WH-1000XM5 came out and replaced them. I bought the WH-1000XM4 after the newer model came out because the price difference and some subtle changes meant that it simply made more sense to go slightly older. We have a full comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and XM4, but what it boils down to is that the XM5 are a little lighter but they don’t fold up like the XM4, which would have been annoying when I was on a recent flight and trying to squeeze everything into my carry-on.

The XM5 have better quick charging functionality but battery life is otherwise fairly equal at 30 hours. Intriguingly, sound quality is a similar tie, although ANC is better with the XM5. Having been on a noisy flight with a lot of upset babies, I didn’t feel like I missed out on using the XM4. These are still some of the best noise cancelling headphones around, especially at this reduced price.

Besides those comparisons, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have it all. They’re super comfy, the dynamic 40mm drivers provide clear and detailed mids and highs, and there’s deep punchy bass as needed. There’s also DSEE Extreme processing, and the ANC is adaptive, adjusting to all situations. I’m always happy to use the Sony WH-1000XM4 and I’ve tried out a lot of headphones over the years.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 ordinarily cost $348, but right now you can buy them from Crutchfield for $298 so you save $50 off the regular price. If you’re looking for some great headphones, these are the ideal pair to invest in. Check them out now by tapping the button below.