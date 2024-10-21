 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My favorite headphones are $50 off right now — you need them

By
Man wearing Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.
Sony

Right now, one of the best headphone deals comes from Crutchfield. Today, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $50 off, meaning you pay $298 instead of $348. The headphones are my personal favorite, doing a fantastic job of making whatever I listen to sound great and blocking out surrounding noises wonderfully. If that sounds like something you want in your life (you really do), read on for more information on why these are must have headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4

Sensible potential buyers no doubt head over to see what we rank as the best headphones. If that’s you, you’ll notice the Sony WH-1000XM4 aren’t there any more. They used to be, until the WH-1000XM5 came out and replaced them. I bought the WH-1000XM4 after the newer model came out because the price difference and some subtle changes meant that it simply made more sense to go slightly older. We have a full comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and XM4, but what it boils down to is that the XM5 are a little lighter but they don’t fold up like the XM4, which would have been annoying when I was on a recent flight and trying to squeeze everything into my carry-on.

The XM5 have better quick charging functionality but battery life is otherwise fairly equal at 30 hours. Intriguingly, sound quality is a similar tie, although ANC is better with the XM5. Having been on a noisy flight with a lot of upset babies, I didn’t feel like I missed out on using the XM4. These are still some of the best noise cancelling headphones around, especially at this reduced price.

Related

Besides those comparisons, the Sony WH-1000XM4 have it all. They’re super comfy, the dynamic 40mm drivers provide clear and detailed mids and highs, and there’s deep punchy bass as needed. There’s also DSEE Extreme processing, and the ANC is adaptive, adjusting to all situations. I’m always happy to use the Sony WH-1000XM4 and I’ve tried out a lot of headphones over the years.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 ordinarily cost $348, but right now you can buy them from Crutchfield for $298 so you save $50 off the regular price. If you’re looking for some great headphones, these are the ideal pair to invest in. Check them out now by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days AirPods deals 2024: What’s still available?
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

Update 10/10/24: We've reached the end of Prime Big Deal Days, but if you missed out you can still grab some great Prime Day deals in its wake. Several AirPods models are still seeing Prime Day pricing and we've organized the best AirPods Prime Day deals below.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is now overwith, but Amazon has kept many Prime Day deals still available. There are big deals across Amazon (and its competitors), so we're still on the lookout for amazing bargains. The event has been huge, and you can still score some low prices on all sorts of tech — there are fantastic Dell Prime Day deals as well as Lego Prime Day deals, and everything in between. Here, we're going to focus on the best AirPods deals that you can get, whether you're looking for their multiple generations and styles of earbuds or their over-the-ear headphones.
Apple AirPods 2 — $89 $129 31% off

Read more
Prime Big Deal Days headphone deals still available: Sony, Bose, Apple
Best Prime Day Deals

Update 10/10/24: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has drawn to a close, but we love the fact that our favorite headphone deals from the shopping event remain online. Some of them had their discounts reduced, but you'll still be getting some pretty huge savings. You'll want to hurry though, as these offers may disappear at any moment.

Prime Big Deal Days brought big discounts on all brands and kinds of headphones. If you missed the shopping event for any reason, the good news is that our recommended offers on this page are still available, albeit some with less savings. We don't know for how much longer though, so you need to complete your purchases quickly.

Read more
Prime Big Deal Days Samsung TV deals 2024: QLED and OLED TVs at up to 40% off
The Samsung QN900D QLED 8K Tizen TV in a modern living room.

Update 10/09/24: All of the deals on this page are still available for purchase. The 65-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV and the 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV deals have very limited stock left, so you need to act fast if you want them. We've also added a couple more deals to this list: a Samsung S90D Series 55-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV and a Samsung 65-Inch Crystal UHD DU8000 Series 4K LED TV. You'll save $500 with the former and $50 with the latter.

If you're a Samsung fan, then you'll be happy to know that the Prime Big Deal Days deals are still going strong even though it's the last day of the sale. It's still the perfect time to snag yourself a Samsung TV deal. Luckily, pretty much all the big retailers, including Samsung itself, often offer some excellent deals across the board, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals below. But don't get too comfortable, you'll still need to move fast to grab these deals. After all, these discounts won't stick around forever.

Read more