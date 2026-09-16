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Sony’s new PlayStation Pulse gaming headsets go big on bass and finally add ANC

More magnets, more bass, and better sound isolation

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Electronics, Headphones
Sony

Sony has a new pair of PS5 headsets on the way, and the premium model is getting a lot better than its predecessor. The company has revealed the PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset and Pulse Edge Wireless Headset, refreshing the audio lineup it established with the Pulse Elite in 2024.

Both use larger custom planar magnetic drivers, PlayStation Link connectivity, Bluetooth, and AI-enhanced microphone noise rejection. Though the Pulse Edge really takes things to the next level.

Sony PlayStation Pulse
Sony

Pulse Edge doubles down on the planar hardware

The standard Pulse uses four magnets per planar driver, while the Pulse Edge doubles that to eight magnets per driver. Sony says the extra magnetic volume helps produce fuller, deeper bass while preserving the detail and spatial accuracy planar drivers are known for.

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The spatial precision can be especially useful in competitive games, where Sony claims that the drivers can make directional sounds like footsteps and reloads easier to locate. The Edge also gets active noise cancellation, a detachable boom microphone, a hidden backup mic for use when the boom is removed, onboard game/chat balance controls for PS5, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a carrying case.

Meanwhile, the standard Pulse keeps things simpler with an integrated microphone and basic volume controls. The Pulse Elite, that we reviewed back in 2024, is a substantial step up. It already impressed us with its detailed planar sound and AI-assisted noise rejection, even if its fit and PlayStation Link ecosystem had some rough edges.

Sony PlayStation Pulse Edge
Sony

PlayStation Link is still the connective tissue

Both new headsets include a USB-C PlayStation Link adapter for lossless, ultra-low-latency audio across PS5, PlayStation Portal, PC, and Mac. They can also maintain a simultaneous Bluetooth connection, so you could stay connected to your console while taking audio from a phone.

Sony has redesigned the physical hardware as well. The earcups now rotate so the headsets can lie flat, and both models will be available in White and Midnight Black. The standard PlayStation Pulse launches in select markets during the 2026 holiday season, while Pulse Edge arrives in early 2027. Sony has not announced pricing, preorder dates, exact launch dates, or battery-life figures yet.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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