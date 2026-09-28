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Sony’s ULT FIELD 1 gets a new Smoke Blue color for the holidays

Sony is adding a fifth color to its portable Bluetooth speaker lineup, with preorders now open through Amazon

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Sony has given the ULT FIELD 1 a new look for the holiday season, adding a Smoke Blue finish to its compact portable speaker.

The new color joins Black, Off-White, Forest Gray, and Orange. The speaker underneath hasn’t changed, so this is a cosmetic refresh rather than a new generation of the ULT FIELD 1. The Smoke Blue version is now available to preorder exclusively through Amazon.

What’s different about Smoke Blue

Sony calls the new finish nature-inspired, and it gives the ULT FIELD 1 a more subdued option alongside some of the brighter colors already available.

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The timing also puts it squarely in holiday-shopping territory. Sony is pitching the new finish as another gifting option, which fits a small portable Bluetooth speaker better than trying to sell the color change as a major product update.

What does the ULT FIELD 1 offer

The hardware remains familiar. Sony’s ULT button boosts the bass, while battery life is rated for up to 12 hours. There’s also a multi-way strap for carrying or hanging the speaker when taking it away from home.

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The ULT FIELD 1 has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and a shockproof design. It can also sit vertically or horizontally, which gives it a little more flexibility when space is limited. Sony has since expanded the broader ULT Power Sound lineup with additional speakers.

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Where can you buy Smoke Blue

The new finish is available to preorder exclusively through Amazon. Existing ULT FIELD 1 owners aren’t missing any new hardware or features, but anyone already considering the speaker now has another color to pick from.

For gift buyers, check Amazon’s delivery estimate before ordering, especially if the speaker needs to arrive by a particular date. An open preorder alone doesn’t confirm when it will ship.

That keeps this refresh refreshingly simple. Same speaker, same feature set, new coat of paint just in time for the holidays.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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