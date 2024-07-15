 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These Sony headphones are down to $36 in early Prime Day deals — with a catch

By
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
Sony

Amazon Prime Day is all about exclusivity for members who have a Prime membership. But this year, Amazon has gone even further with its exclusive sales and is now offering Prime-Invite Only deals on some of the most coveted products out there. You must be a Prime member to request an invitation to these specific deals that can be found throughout the entire sales event. All you have to do is find an Invite-Only Prime Day deal and request an invite. It’s that simple!

One product you can find on the Prime-Invite Only deals list is the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. Normally priced at $80, you can get these stylish and useful headphones for just $36. Without a doubt, this is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals in 2024. Keep reading to learn more about these headphones and why you should be adding them to your cart.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

In case you haven’t noticed, over-ear headphones are trending among consumers everywhere. This type of headphones allows for a more comfortable and cozy listening experience. The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones offer a lightweight design with swivel earcups that can gently slip on and off your head. They feature an adjustable headband and cushioned earpads for comfort all day long. These headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging so you won’t ever have to go a second without listening to your favorite playlist. In just three minutes, you can charge these headphones to achieve 90 minutes of playback.

For easy customization, you can download the EQ Headphones Connect App to improve the already existing high-quality sound. The DSEE feature boosts the quality of compressed music files and lets you enjoy streaming music in a carefree way. The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and multi-point connection which allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once.

Don’t wait! Request the invite to receive these Sony headphones for just $36. In terms of pure discount percentage, this is one of the best Sony Prime Day deals happening right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that loves a good deal. She writes about everything from beauty and fashion…
Best Hisense TV Prime Day deals: From $200 to $1,300
Hisense U8N

With all the Prime Day deals underway now, we’ve taken the time to focus on all things Hisense. The company makes some very popular budget TVs and often features among our look at the best TV deals. Its focus is on cheaper 4K TVs rather than the latest tech but you’ll be impressed at how far your money can go when you buy a Hisense TV. Below, we’ve highlighted the best Hisense Prime Day TV deals, including Prime Day QLED TV deals and Prime Day OLED TV deals, as well as offered some advice on what to consider when buying one.
Best Hisense TV Prime Day deal
Hisense 100-inch U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV -- $3,000, was $5,000

Our choice for the best Hisense TV Prime Day deal is an offer for a massive display that should warrant more consideration because of the size of its discount. You're going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it, but if you do, you may want to invest in the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV. The massive screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, QLED technology for brilliant and accurate colors, and Mini-LED technology for greater contrast and more precise local dimming. The 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create a cinematic experience in your home, and it runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Google Assistant.

Read more
Best Bose Prime Day deals: QuietComfort 45s are on sale
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Right earcup controls.

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on at the moment, it can feel overwhelming to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve narrowed things down so that you can find great Bose Prime Day deals in one place. You’ll often see Bose featured among the best Prime Day soundbar deals along with plenty of relevant Prime Day headphone deals. We’ve taken some time to also consider what you should bear in mind when choosing a Bose deal. Read on while we take you through all you need to know about the Bose Prime Day deals going on.
Best Bose soundbar Prime Day deals
Whether you’re looking for one of the best soundbars overall or you particularly want one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, you should check out Bose. The company knows how to get the best out of its audio equipment meaning you can’t go wrong with anything from the brand. While Bose soundbars can be a little on the pricier end, there are also some sweet bargains around.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Bose Headphones 700 --

Read more
Best Vizio Prime Day deals: 4K TVs and soundbars
The Vizio 75-inch V-Series TV in a living room environment being watched by the whole family.

With tons of Prime Day deals happening right now, we’ve spent some time homing in on the best Vizio Prime Day deals. That means some awesome Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day soundbar deals. Below, we’ve picked out all the best Vizio Prime Day deals going on right now. We’ve also spent a little time looking at what you should consider before buying anything Vizio-flavored.
Best Vizio TV Prime Day deals
Vizio is one of the best TV brands around with a focus on QLED TVs but also great TVs overall, particularly when gaming. You won’t see Vizio featured among the best TVs we’ve looked at but it’s still a highly reliable brand that’s worth your time and money.

Vizio 32-inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV --
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV --
Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV --
Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV --
Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV --
Vizio 75-inch Quantum Pro QLED 4K Smart TV --

Read more