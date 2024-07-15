These Sony headphones are down to $36 in early Prime Day deals — with a catch

Amazon Prime Day is all about exclusivity for members who have a Prime membership. But this year, Amazon has gone even further with its exclusive sales and is now offering Prime-Invite Only deals on some of the most coveted products out there. You must be a Prime member to request an invitation to these specific deals that can be found throughout the entire sales event. All you have to do is find an Invite-Only Prime Day deal and request an invite. It’s that simple!

One product you can find on the Prime-Invite Only deals list is the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. Normally priced at $80, you can get these stylish and useful headphones for just $36. Without a doubt, this is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals in 2024. Keep reading to learn more about these headphones and why you should be adding them to your cart.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

In case you haven’t noticed, over-ear headphones are trending among consumers everywhere. This type of headphones allows for a more comfortable and cozy listening experience. The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones offer a lightweight design with swivel earcups that can gently slip on and off your head. They feature an adjustable headband and cushioned earpads for comfort all day long. These headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging so you won’t ever have to go a second without listening to your favorite playlist. In just three minutes, you can charge these headphones to achieve 90 minutes of playback.

For easy customization, you can download the EQ Headphones Connect App to improve the already existing high-quality sound. The DSEE feature boosts the quality of compressed music files and lets you enjoy streaming music in a carefree way. The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and multi-point connection which allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once.

Don’t wait! Request the invite to receive these Sony headphones for just $36. In terms of pure discount percentage, this is one of the best Sony Prime Day deals happening right now.