5 best soundbar deals in Best Buy’s ‘Early Access’ Black Friday sale

If you’re thinking about buying a soundbar to improve the audio of your home theater setup, you’re in luck because you can enjoy huge discounts in Best Buy’s Black Friday Early Access sale. If you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you’ll unlock even more offers, so you should think about signing up if you haven’t already done so. The sale runs through the weekend, but if you want to make sure that you get the soundbar deals that you want, you should complete the purchase immediately as stocks are probably running low for some of these bargains.

Vizio V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar — $140, was $160

The Vizio V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar, features just channels — the basic left and right — while the “1” means that it come with a wireless subwoofer. The soundbar can also accept voice commands for your preferred digital assistant between Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. The Vizio V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar, originally $160, is on sale for just $140.

Bose TV Speaker — $200, was $280

The Bose TV Speaker is an elegant and effortless way of improving your TV’s audio output, as all you need to do is to plug the soundbar to your TV, then plug the soundbar’s power cord into the wall. You can activate Dialogue Mode if you want to hear spoken words more clearly, and you can press the Bass button if you want richer and deeper sound. You can also play music from your mobile devices on the soundbar through a Bluetooth connection. The Bose TV Speaker will be yours for just $200, after an $80 discount on its sticker price of $280.

LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar — $300, was $450

The LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar offers five channels, a wireless subwoofer, and two upwards-firing speakers to enable Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for incredible surround sound that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The soundbar also supports HDMI eARC connections, so you’ll only need one cable to connect it to your TV, and it can link to your mobile device to function like a Bluetooth speaker. The LG S75QR 5.1.2-channel soundbar is available for $350 instead of $450, but My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can get it for just $300.

Samsung Q Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar — $480, was $800

The Samsung Q Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos surround sound with its five channels, wireless subwoofer, and two upwards-firing speakers, while Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro will calibrate its output according to the space where the soundbar is located. It can connect to your favorite voice assistant to join your smart home setup, while Q Symphony technology will allow the soundbar to work in tandem with a Samsung TV’s speakers for even better audio. From $800, the Samsung Q Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar is down to $480 for savings of $320.

Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar — $1,700, was $2,500

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, which we highlighted in our list of the best soundbars, uses the Ambeo digital signal processing that’s found in the Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar, which offers five channels, a wired subwoofer, and four dedicated speakers for enabling Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for 3D surround sound. You’ll enjoy powerful sound for all forms of entertainment with the Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar, which is available for $2,000 instead of $2,500, but there’s an additional $300 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.

