Soundcore demos AI-powered translation tech at Microsoft Build 2025

Picture of a slide at Soundcore's Microsoft Build 2025 presentation
Adam Weissman / Anker

In a showcase of where audio tech is headed, Soundcore, the premium sub-brand of Anker Innovations, took the stage at Microsoft Build 2025 this week with its AI-enhanced wireless earbuds front and center. The demonstration put generative and real-time translation capabilities — powered by Microsoft Azure — in the spotlight, marking Soundcore’s ambitious step toward software-driven audio experiences.

The highlight of Soundcore’s presence was the Aerofit 2 earbuds, which now come equipped with built-in real-time translation in over 100 languages. Originally launched in 2024, the earbuds received an AI upgrade in March 2025 that allows for bilingual conversations. Attendees experienced two core features: face-to-face translation, which facilitates real-time dialogue between two people speaking different languages, and simultaneous interpretation, aimed at helping users follow along in meetings and lectures without missing a beat.

“We’re excited to be part of Microsoft Build and to demonstrate what’s possible when A.I. meets everyday tech,” said Dongping Zhao, president of Anker Innovations. “Built on deep technical integration and shared innovation goals, we’re able to deliver smarter, more intuitive, and responsive audio products for users around the world.”

Awarded both iF Design and Red Dot honors this year, the Aerofit2 aims to balance functionality with comfort and design flair. But Anker is already looking ahead. The company teased a next-generation version of its Soundcore earbuds that will leverage Azure’s Voice Live API to support full generative voice AI conversations. Their goal is natural, bidirectional interactions with the ability to manage interruptions, cancel echo, suppress noise, and detect end-of-turn cues, all in real time.

This deeper Azure integration signals a broader shift for Anker: from hardware-first to hybrid hardware-software solutions. With Microsoft’s infrastructure and Anker’s R&D muscle, the two aim to redefine what smart audio can do.

