Amazon is selling Soundcore noise cancelling headphones as cheap as $40

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll want to invest in a set of cans that sound great, last a long time, and deliver an exceptional ANC experience. Fortunately, there are numerous headphone and earbud brands to choose from, though this can also make the choosing process a bit more daunting. That’s why we always have our eyes peeled for good headphone deals to notify you about, which is precisely what we’re going to do right now:

Today, you’ll be able to purchase both the Soundcore Q20i and Soundcore Life Q30 noise-cancelling headsets on Amazon for discounted prices.

Soundcore Q20i — $40, were $60

Soundcore Q20i headphones on a white background.
Anker

Delivering up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, the Soundcore Q20i is a budget-friendly pair of headphones that just got even cheaper. Available in black, blue, and white, the Q20i uses a hybrid ANC system composed of two internal and three external mics to effectively cancel out up to 90% of the noise you don’t want to hear. Plus, the sound quality is through the roof on these cans, thanks to Soundcore’s 40mm dynamic drivers that bring a pretty wide soundstage to the table (especially for the price).

You’ll also be able to download the Soundcore app to customize your headphone EQ, change between noise canceling modes, and activate one of Soundcore’s many white noise tracks.

Soundcore Life Q30 — $56, were $80

Soundcore Q30 headphones on a white background.
Anker

Coming to you in black, pink, and blue, the Soundcore Life Q30 keeps the 40-hour battery life (with ANC enabled) that the Q20i delivers while giving you a boost in the noise cancelling department. This headsets’ onboard mics are even better at killing the noise, reducing unwanted sound by up to 95% in most cases. We’re also big fans of the memory foam earcups, which allows you to wear these cans for long periods without discomfort.

We’re not sure exactly how long these Amazon markdowns are going to last, so now is always the best time to buy if you’re interested in one or both offers. Save $20 on the Soundcore Q20i and $24 on the Soundcore Life Q30 when you order through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other Amazon deals we found today.

Want to rock some Bluetooth audio without wearing a pair of headphones? Check out some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve been logging throughout the week!

