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Anker’s new Soundcore Sleep earbuds can mask snoring and even track your heart rate

The Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro use heart-rate data to monitor sleep and adapt soothing audio as you drift off

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Anker Sleep 4 earbuds series earbuds
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Anker has announced the Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro and Sleep Earbuds 4 at IFA 2026, giving its sleep-focused earbud lineup two new options at very different prices. The regular model costs $229, while the Pro version moves up to $349 and adds more advanced sleep monitoring.

The company also announced the SleepLab and SleepLab Pro, two bedside speakers for people who would rather not wear anything while sleeping. The Pro model uses 60GHz radar to monitor sleep from a nightstand.

What do the Sleep Earbuds 4 and 4 Pro actually do?

Both models are designed around reducing nighttime disturbances, including snoring. The Sleep Earbuds 4 use an AI-generated masking system that adjusts audio according to snoring patterns detected in real time, while the Pro model also offers adaptive snore masking alongside sleep-focused noise reduction.

Anker Sleep 4 earbuds series earbuds
Anker

The adaptive snore masking is one of the more interesting features here. Rather than relying only on reducing outside noise, the system changes its masking audio in response to snoring patterns detected during the night.

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Comfort is another important consideration. The regular Sleep Earbuds 4 were developed using data from more than 10,000 ear samples and are 20% slimmer than the Sleep A30. The smaller profile should put less pressure on the ear when sleeping on your side. The Pro model also uses a compact shape for different sleeping positions.

That slimmer profile may be just as important as the software. Wearing earbuds for an entire night is very different from using them for a commute, particularly for side sleepers who may have one ear pressed against a pillow for hours.

Anker Sleep 4 earbuds series earbuds
Anker

What does the extra $120 get you with the Pro?

The main addition is high-frequency in-ear PPG monitoring. The Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro track heart rate and heart rate variability throughout the night, with those measurements used to assess relaxation and different stages of sleep. BioSync can then adjust soothing audio based on the data being collected.

The Pro also gets a redesigned charging case with an AMOLED display for changing audio and sleep settings, setting alarms, and viewing a sleep summary in the morning. The Sleep Earbuds 4 launch in October for $229 in the US, £229 in the UK, and €229 in Europe. The Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro arrive in the US in November for $349, with UK and European pricing still to come.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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