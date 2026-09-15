Spotify can finally stop your kids from wrecking your Wrapped and music recommendations

Every parent who’s handed their phone to a toddler on a road trip knows the dread that follows. You open Spotify Wrapped in December, only to find Baby Shark in your top-listened songs, with almost no memory of vibing to it.

Spotify is finally fixing that with a toggle that keeps kids’ music out not just from your yearly Wrapped list, but also from your taste profile entirely.

So what does this new toggle actually do?

There’s a new “include kids and family music” toggle, available for both free and Premium Spotify users. It’s enabled by default, but turning it off stops the streaming service from letting kids’ songs, movie soundtracks, TV theme songs, and nursery rhymes influence everything else.

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The pitch, I’d say, is quite simple. If you’re somewhat particular about your Spotify feed, turning off the toggle protects it from kids and family recommendations, so your Discover Weekly and Daily Mix remain unaffected.

What makes the feature even more effective is that enabling it stops the music you’ve already streamed for your kids from counting toward your yearly Wrapped (top songs and artists).

You can still search for, play, and build playlists of any kids’ content anytime. However, it won’t shape what Spotify recommends or recollects for you.

How do you turn it on?

Getting there takes three taps: open your profile picture to reach Settings and privacy, tap Content and display, then switch off Include kids and family music in taste profile. Changes can take up to 48 hours to fully show up in your recommendations, so don’t expect an instant reset.

The feature comes as part of Spotify’s broader push for family control, which already includes options to exclude individual tracks or playlists, along with expanded managed accounts that give kids 13 and under their own library and separate Wrapped.

The rollout is global but remains mobile-only for now.