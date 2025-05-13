Spotify DJ now takes song requests just like real life, minus the judgement

Remember the nights at the club when you requested a certain song to a DJ and, when they start playing that song, your friends would get upset at you for it? Spotify has announced that Spotify DJ will now take your song requests just like a real-life DJ would, but within the privacy of your home, car, or gym without judgement from other people.

Per a press release published on Tuesday, the music-streaming streaming platform said that Spotify DJ will take song requests from with just the sound of your voice, much like Alexa or Siri would, provided you’re a Premium subscriber. However, Spotify DJ goes further than just taking specific song requests. It will take song suggestions based on your favorite genre, mood, artist, or any activity you’re partaking in right now. If you say, “Play me some early 2000s songs,” it will play you music by 50 Cent, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, or Evanescence. If you’re getting ready to head out to a music festival, you can say “Play me some house music to pump me up for Coachella.”

Spotify DJ voice Xavier Jernigan, also known as DJ X, posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, to further explain how the new vocal request feature for Spotify DJ works. It’s surreal because he’s technically talking to himself, but it’s worth a watch.

Your wish has been granted! As of today you can talk to your @Spotify DJ X and make requests! Check me out talking to… me to see how it works! pic.twitter.com/cR5KvqEsJ4 — Xavier Jernigan (@XavierJernigan) May 13, 2025

For a more detailed explanation for how to request music from Spotify DJ, you can go to the search tab on Spotify, then tap the DJ playlist and it’ll start playing music and provide commentary based on your recent listening activity. To change the song or general vibe, press and hold down the DJ button on the bottom right corner of the screen until you hear a beep, and request what kind of music you want to hear at the moment.

The vocal request feature for Spotify DJ is now available for Premium users in more than 60 countries.