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Spotify is finally bringing audiobooks to the rest of the world

More than 350,000 titles will be available in over 180 markets by the end of 2026.

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Spotify just turned its audiobook library into a global service. Announced today at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Spotify is expanding audiobook access from 22 markets to more than 180 by the end of 2026. That puts over 350,000 titles in front of roughly 750 million people worldwide who previously had no access at all.

What will Spotify’s global audiobook service offer?

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Spotify

Previously, audiobooks were mostly limited to English-speaking markets like the US, UK, and Australia, plus Germany. Now, eligible Premium subscribers in countries including Brazil, Mexico, Poland, and Norway get 12 hours of audiobook listening built directly into their existing plan.

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Anyone else can add Audiobooks+, a standalone option offering extra listening hours which also serves as the main access route across much of Africa, Asia, and Argentina. If you just want one specific title, you can purchase individual audiobooks and keep them.

Spotify is also working with over 300 publishers globally, including Planeta and Mondadori, and new markets will gain access to catalogs spanning Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, and more than 120 languages total. Spain alone launches with more than 45,000 Spanish language titles.

Audiobooks on Spotify on an iPhone.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

What else is changing for Spotify audiobook listeners?

Spotify is also updating Page Match feature, which first launched in February. Page Match, which lets you jump between a physical book, ebook, and audiobook at the exact same spot, already has over a million monthly users since its launch. Now, you can scan a book’s ISBN barcode and use page numbers specifically to sync your place, working across more than 30 languages.

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Page Match feature Spotify

Audiobooks+ is also expanding into student plans in Ireland, Belgium, Austria, and Finland starting in November. The feature has already pulled in over a million subscribers and more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue since launching just a year ago. Spotify says monthly audiobook listeners grew nearly 40% over the past year, while listening hours rose more than 30%.

With audiobooks finally going global, Spotify is giving you far more ways to squeeze reading into your day, whether you are commuting, walking, or simply avoiding eye contact with a physical book.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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