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Spotify is finally calling out AI artists, and you’ll see it right away

Spotify's new AI Persona badge flags artist profiles with AI-generated identities starting in mid-September.

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I’ve caught myself scrolling past an artist photo on Spotify assuming there was an actual human behind it, only to later find out I was wrong. That has been happening a lot lately. That guessing game is about to end. 

Spotify is rolling out a new “AI Persona” badge, which is designed to flag artist profiles built around AI-generated identities (anything from the name, face, bio, and visual image) rather than real people. The label will go live across the app starting in mid-September.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Spotify

So how exactly will this badge work?

Starting today, artists can voluntarily flag their profile with the “AI Persona” badge through Spotify for Artists. That’s the part where the streaming service is going easy on creators. However, it’s not like Spotify is leaning entirely on creators’ honesty. 

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The platform also has its own review process. It combines human moderators and AI detection tools to catch photorealistic AI-generated identities that haven’t been disclosed voluntarily. Reviews are beginning with artists who’ve already crossed certain listener thresholds. 

Spotify plans to complete the process by mid-September. Post that, the AI Persona badge will start showing up directly on the artist’s profile banner, the About section, inside Search results, and even on track listings within playlists. Basically, it will show up everywhere where listeners come across a creator’s profile.

If Spotify’s own review team applies the label rather than the artist disclosing it, that artist gets notified. Then, they can either confirm it or file an appeal with the platform. 

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What happens to their music once they’re labeled?

Here’s the part with real teeth. Spotify isn’t just trying to flag identities that are created using AI. In the process, it’s also trying to bump up the reach and discoverability of organic content. Once a profile carries the AI Persona badge, its music is excluded from personalized recommendations, unless a listener specifically chooses to follow that artist. 

That said, I also want you to know that the badge only addresses whether the artist’s public identity is genuinely human, not whether AI played a role in actually producing the song. That bit is already covered separately through Spotify’s existing AI Credits and SongDNA features. 

This fits into a broader trust push Spotify’s run all year, including its Verified by Spotify badge.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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