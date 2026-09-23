 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Spotify is finally fixing one of the most annoying ways it eats your phone storage

The upcoming feature could let you put a hard cap on Spotify’s temporary files without touching your offline downloads.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spotify on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Open your phone’s storage settings, and there’s a good chance Spotify is sitting near the top of the list, holding on to gigabytes you never agreed to give it. It’s one of those small annoyances that you only notice when your phone starts nagging you about running out of space.

Thankfully, it looks like Spotify has finally noticed it too. Android Authority has dug into the Spotify app and found signs of a new Cache Limit feature that puts you in charge of how much space Spotify’s temporary files can occupy on your phone.

Why is Spotify hogging so much storage?

Every time you play a podcast or a song, Spotify saves some of that data, along with the artwork, on your device. This keeps playback smooth and cuts down on data when you replay something. The catch is that you can’t control any of it. Your offline downloads are kept elsewhere, but this hidden stash keeps piling up until it’s taking gigabytes of your storage.

Screenshots showing steps to clear spotify cache
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

With memory prices climbing and bigger storage options costing a small fortune, that wasted space really stings. Yes, you can wipe it yourself from Settings → Data saving & offline → Clear cache, but repeating that chore over and over is tiring. Spotify fans have been asking for a fix on Reddit and the official forums for close to ten years now.

How will the new cache limit work?

The code, found by Android Authority in Spotify for Android v9.1.88.815, points to a new menu where you pick the maximum space the cache is allowed to use. Pick a tiny number, and you’ll see “A small cache may affect playback and increase data usage.” Pick a bigger one, and it tells you, “A larger cache means smoother playback and less data usage.” There’s also a “Spotify recommended” option if you’d rather not decide.

Recommended Videos

You’ll also be asked to choose a limit right after clearing your cache. The best part is that your saved songs and podcasts stay safe no matter what number you pick. For now, Spotify hasn’t said a word about it, and you can’t use it yet. Beta testers will probably get it first, followed by everyone else. I’m hoping it shows up soon, because my phone could use the extra space.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
YouTube is giving Shorts a TV-sized makeover, complete with seasons, episodes, and sequential playback
Your TV just became YouTube's new favorite screen.
Adult, Male, Man

I used to think of YouTube Shorts as strictly a phone-in-hand, thumb-scrolling thing, something that is meant to be viewed on a tall screen, not something you'd curl up on the couch for.

YouTube just proved me wrong. It is rolling out Shorts Series that turn those vertical clips into full seasons and episodes. It’s also rolling out voice commenting and Community Posts built for your TV screen.

Read more
YouTube is finally giving you an escape from its algorithmic rabbit hole with AI that actually listens to what you want
YouTube, now with a whole lot more chatting.
YouTube new Discovery Tools

I've spent more time falling YouTube rabbit holes than I'd like to admit, trying to find one specific "quick weeknight dinner" video and ultimately finding it buried under a thousand unrelated recommendations.

At its Made on YouTube event, the platform announced a slew of conversational AI features aimed squarely at fixing that issue. Soon, YouTube will let you build custom homepage feeds, chat your way through specific product research, and get music and podcast recommendations in simple conversations.

Read more
Qualcomm’s Personal AI is following the user from their phones to earbuds—and health wearables are next
Your next earbuds could translate, understand context, and help track your health
Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite on Earbuds

Qualcomm's vision for the next generation of earbuds is reaching beyond just audio quality. It is turning hearables from feeling like just audio accessories into more like an AI assistant. The company has introduced the second generation of Snapdragon Sound, its first audio platform purpose-built to combine premium sound and voice technology with on-device intelligence and cloud connectivity for agent-powered experiences.

This is backed by the company's new Personal AI system, which learns about you before building context from your messages and conversations to then relay the useful info to your earbuds and other wearables.

Read more