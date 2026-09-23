Spotify is finally fixing one of the most annoying ways it eats your phone storage

Open your phone’s storage settings, and there’s a good chance Spotify is sitting near the top of the list, holding on to gigabytes you never agreed to give it. It’s one of those small annoyances that you only notice when your phone starts nagging you about running out of space.

Thankfully, it looks like Spotify has finally noticed it too. Android Authority has dug into the Spotify app and found signs of a new Cache Limit feature that puts you in charge of how much space Spotify’s temporary files can occupy on your phone.

Why is Spotify hogging so much storage?

Every time you play a podcast or a song, Spotify saves some of that data, along with the artwork, on your device. This keeps playback smooth and cuts down on data when you replay something. The catch is that you can’t control any of it. Your offline downloads are kept elsewhere, but this hidden stash keeps piling up until it’s taking gigabytes of your storage.

With memory prices climbing and bigger storage options costing a small fortune, that wasted space really stings. Yes, you can wipe it yourself from Settings → Data saving & offline → Clear cache, but repeating that chore over and over is tiring. Spotify fans have been asking for a fix on Reddit and the official forums for close to ten years now.

How will the new cache limit work?

The code, found by Android Authority in Spotify for Android v9.1.88.815, points to a new menu where you pick the maximum space the cache is allowed to use. Pick a tiny number, and you’ll see “A small cache may affect playback and increase data usage.” Pick a bigger one, and it tells you, “A larger cache means smoother playback and less data usage.” There’s also a “Spotify recommended” option if you’d rather not decide.

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You’ll also be asked to choose a limit right after clearing your cache. The best part is that your saved songs and podcasts stay safe no matter what number you pick. For now, Spotify hasn’t said a word about it, and you can’t use it yet. Beta testers will probably get it first, followed by everyone else. I’m hoping it shows up soon, because my phone could use the extra space.