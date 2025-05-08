 Skip to main content
Spotify’s new Snooze feature lets you take a break from overplayed songs

An iPhone sitting on a bedside table with the Discover Weekly playlist on its screen.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Spotify is known for its best-in-class recommendations algorithm, but it also has a ton of features to keep users in control of their music. Yesterday, the company announced a couple of new buttons and settings that will make it even easier to keep your playlists as you want them — including a new Snooze feature that gives you a 30-day break from songs you’ve been hearing too much.

As good as Spotify’s algorithm is, we’ve all noticed those songs that get played three times in one day and keep popping back up for the rest of the week. With the new Snooze feature, Premium users can choose to take a break from songs they hear too often for a whole 30 days. During that time, it won’t appear anywhere in your recommendations — and with any luck, you’ll be happy to hear it again when the 30 days are up. If not, you can just snooze it again.

For a more permanent solution, you can also use the Hide button to stop a song from getting played in a certain playlist. If you dislike the artist in general, you can also block them so Spotify won’t recommend their music to you.

Premium users will also get more control over their Queue. Before, once your list of queued songs ended, Spotify would automatically start playing random recommendations that you couldn’t see in advance. Now, those recommendations will show at the end of your Queue so you can remove and keep whichever tracks you like. If you don’t want recommendations at all, you can turn off Autoplay in your settings. Plus, just like a normal playlist, you’ll also be able to use Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer on the songs in your Queue.

Lastly, Spotify has reworked playlist management tools a little bit on mobile by adding Add, Sort, and Edit buttons to the top of each playlist. If you’re in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, or South Africa, you’ll also be able to build playlists directly from your Liked Songs.

While the Snooze feature is currently only being tested with Premium users, Spotify says it plans to bring the feature to more listeners soon, so keep an eye out.

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…

