Spotify Wrapped 2024: how to find your stats and the new Creator Wrapped

There’s something immensely satisfying about looking at a year’s worth of listening condensed down to a neatly packaged presentation. We’re now able to get this from a few different streaming services — yesterday saw the release of both Apple Music Replay 2024 and the first time Amazon has gotten into the game with Amazon Music Delivered 2024. Spotify, though, has been doing it for almost a decade, and today we get this year’s iteration of Spotify Wrapped 2024. A similar program started in 2015 under the name “Year in Music,” was rebranded as Wrapped in 2016, and has been going strong and growing ever since. For 2024, Spotify is adding a new way to feed you all your streaming info — an AI podcast.

You can still get your streaming info as you have in the past, as a series of Instagram-style story cards scrolling to your favorite tunes of the year, you can also get that information presented to you by two AI-generated podcasters. The new feature, called Your Wrapped AI Podcast, is powered by Google’s NotebookLM.

This isn’t Spotify’s first foray into the world of AI, having piloted a podcast translation feature last year that cloned podcasters’ voices to offer podcasts in other languages, as well as AI DJ. For those of us who want to get our yearly recap on the go, getting to listen to it instead of needing to read through the stats is an interesting proposition.

In addition to the story cards and the AI podcast, this year Spotify is introducing Your Podcaster Clips, where podcast fans will be able to see end-of-year messages from the top podcasters on Spotify thanking their listeners. There’s also a “2024 in Podcasts” hub that will have a slew of other stats and roundups for Spotify podcasts.

The experience extends beyond regular Spotify listeners, with Creator Wrapped. Artists, creators, and authors get their own stories to help them celebrate their year through Wrapped for Artists, Wrapped for Creators, and the brand new Wrapped for Authors. They’ll be able to see information about all aspects of fan engagement. Wrapped for Creators is adding eight different personality classifications, similar to what we saw premiere with Listening Personalities in Spotify Wrapped 2022, as well as insight into listener tastes, age, and what other things they’re listening to.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped stats

Getting to your Spotify Wrapped 2024 stats is a pretty straightforward process, as you’d expect considering it’s a major yearly Spotify feature. Open up the app on your device — be it Android or Apple — and you’ll be greeted with a Spotify Wrapped 2024 screen on Home that you can click to open your personalized experience. From there you can check out your story cards or listen to your AI podcast about you Spotify year.

It’s only possible to view the Wrapped experience in the mobile app (either on iOS or Android).

Spotify Wrapped 2024’s top performers

Most streamed artists globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny Drake Billie Eilish

Most streamed artists in the U.S.

Taylor Swift Drake Zach Bryan Morgan Wallen Kanye West

Most streamed albums globally

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

Most streamed albums in the U.S.

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter Stick Season by Noah Kahan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

Most streamed songs globally

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter Beautiful Things by Benson Boone BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish Gata Only by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj Lose Control by Teddy Swims

Most streamed songs in the U.S.

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen) by Post Malone MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman

Most popular podcasts globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

Most popular podcasts in the U.S.

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Crime Junkie The Daily

Top Audiobooks in Premium Globally

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

Top Audiobooks in Premium in the U.S.