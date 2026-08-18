 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Spotify’s Playlist Notes makes it easier to add context to your favorite picks

Ever wonder why a song landed on your favorite playlist? Now you can just ask, or answer it yourself.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spotify notes feature
Spotify

If you have ever wondered why a specific song made its way to a playlist, Spotify’s new Playlist Notes feature is here to help. The feature lets editors and users add context to their songs, podcasts, and audiobook picks. 

The feature joins the long line of playlist improvements, including custom cover art, the ability to organize playlists into folders, and smooth transitions between tracks, that make it easier to personalize your listening experience and make your playlists feel more like your own.

What exactly are playlist notes?

Playlist Notes let you attach a quick thought next to any song, podcast episode, or audiobook inside a playlist you made or collaborate on. Maybe a track reminds you of a road trip, or an episode changed how you see something. Now you can share that context without ever leaving the app.

Spotify-playlist-notes
Spotify

The feature grew out of an earlier idea called User Notes, and Spotify’s editors are getting first access. They will use it to explain why a track made the cut on some of Spotify’s biggest playlists, covering everything from the reasoning behind a pick to why it feels culturally relevant right now.

Recommended Videos

Alongside the notes, you also get Editor Profiles, which show an editor’s favorite tracks and albums, plus every playlist they work on. It’s a fun way to actually know who is picking the songs you’re vibing to.

Where can you find these notes?

Editor notes are currently rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 and up in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. For now, look for them on playlists like Today’s Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, Mint, and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop. 

Tap Notes at the top of these playlists to start reading, and tap an editor’s name to browse their profile. You’ll also spot these notes in Now Playing, even when you’re listening outside the playlist where the note first appeared.

Playlist Notes Infographic for song
Spotify

You can also add your own notes. Open a playlist you own or collaborate on, tap the three dots next to a track, and hit Add Note. Just remember that anyone who can view your playlist can also read your notes, so keep that in mind before getting too personal.

Playlist Notes for personal playlists are already rolling out on iOS and Android in over 100 markets, so update your app if you don’t see it yet.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Supreme put its box logo on JBL’s tiny speakers, because just red wasn’t enough
Supreme’s JBL Go 5 collab may be the most predictable red gadget ever
JBL Go 5 Supreme Speaker Featured

Supreme apparently looked at JBL’s red Go series speakers and decided it simply wasn’t red in the right way. The streetwear brand has revealed a special-edition JBL Go 5 as part of its Fall/Winter 2026 collection. It arrives in Supreme’s signature red, with an enormous white Supreme logo across the front.

There are also white controls along the top and JBL branding woven into the integrated lanyard. JBL already sells its regular Go 5 in red, so the collaboration isn't making any drastic changes.

Read more
CMF’s next earbuds are coming, and I have a pretty good guess what they are
CMF teases new wireless earbuds that could be the Buds Pro 3
Photography, Body Part, Finger

Nothing's budget-focused spinoff brand CMF has started teasing its next pair of wireless earbuds, and while the company is keeping the name to itself for now, there is a good chance we are looking at the successor to the CMF Buds Pro 2.

The teaser posted on CMF’s official X account shows a single in-ear earbud from the bottom. It has a metallic silver finish, a stem with what appear to be two microphone openings, and a silicone eartip finished in CMF’s signature orange. CMF simply calls it “a hint of what’s next,” without revealing a launch date or any specifications.

Read more
Samsung’s big Call of Duty deal comes with early Modern Warfare 4 access
Samsung ultra-wide monitors may have foud their perfect Call of Duty
Samsung TVs and Displays Gamescom 2026 HDR10 GAMING Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Anyone who bought Samsung's pricey Odyssey series of ultra-wide monitors just found another reason to fill up every inch of it. Samsung has become the official TV, monitor, soundbar, and Wi-Fi speaker partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, with Activision and Samsung integrating HDR10+ Gaming into the upcoming shooter.

This isn't just a simple partnership that brings some cool stickers or logos either; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will officially launch with support for a 32:9 aspect ratio. It gives Odyssey G9 owners a considerably wider view of the battlefield.

Read more