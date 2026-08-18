Spotify’s Playlist Notes makes it easier to add context to your favorite picks

If you have ever wondered why a specific song made its way to a playlist, Spotify’s new Playlist Notes feature is here to help. The feature lets editors and users add context to their songs, podcasts, and audiobook picks.

The feature joins the long line of playlist improvements, including custom cover art, the ability to organize playlists into folders, and smooth transitions between tracks, that make it easier to personalize your listening experience and make your playlists feel more like your own.

What exactly are playlist notes?

Playlist Notes let you attach a quick thought next to any song, podcast episode, or audiobook inside a playlist you made or collaborate on. Maybe a track reminds you of a road trip, or an episode changed how you see something. Now you can share that context without ever leaving the app.

The feature grew out of an earlier idea called User Notes, and Spotify’s editors are getting first access. They will use it to explain why a track made the cut on some of Spotify’s biggest playlists, covering everything from the reasoning behind a pick to why it feels culturally relevant right now.

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Alongside the notes, you also get Editor Profiles, which show an editor’s favorite tracks and albums, plus every playlist they work on. It’s a fun way to actually know who is picking the songs you’re vibing to.

Where can you find these notes?

Editor notes are currently rolling out to Free and Premium users aged 16 and up in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. For now, look for them on playlists like Today’s Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, Mint, and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop.

Tap Notes at the top of these playlists to start reading, and tap an editor’s name to browse their profile. You’ll also spot these notes in Now Playing, even when you’re listening outside the playlist where the note first appeared.

You can also add your own notes. Open a playlist you own or collaborate on, tap the three dots next to a track, and hit Add Note. Just remember that anyone who can view your playlist can also read your notes, so keep that in mind before getting too personal.

Playlist Notes for personal playlists are already rolling out on iOS and Android in over 100 markets, so update your app if you don’t see it yet.