 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Star Wars Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand is a limited edition force to be reckoned with

By
Star Wars Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand
Amazon

Star Wars fans, Amazon has just announced a new stand that can turn your Echo Dot into a centrepiece that will draw eyes to it as the Death Star does gravity.

The limited edition Star Wars Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand is made to hold your mini speaker as part of the final look of this Tie Fighter model.

Recommended Videos

The imperial fighter ship is finished in a silver and black outer with a spacer that turns the Dot light into a blue light-up section on the ship, adding to the cool.

Related

What does the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand do?

Essentially this is a plastic frame that holds your Echo Dot in a way that makes it look like a part of a Tie Fighter. That’s about it, for the stand itself.

However, Amazon has made sure to have Alexa ready to help out with some fun Star Wars features.

The company has shared a few choice phrases that will activate features including honing Jedi skills, completing Star Wars movie quotes and more. Here are a few you can try:

“Alexa, begin my Jedi training.”
This allows you to access nine different Jedi lessons to develop force skills.

“Alexa, give me a Star Wars fun fact.”
This allows you to gain access to less known Star Wars trivia that might just surprise even the most ardent fans.

“Alexa, use the Force.”
This one is going to be active from May 4 and will run during that month for some “fun interactions,” says Amazon.

“Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke.”
For when you fancy a laugh but don’t want to stray too far from Tatooine.

When can I buy the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand?

Star Wars fans can pre-order this now, in time for Star Wars Day on May 4.

How much does the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand cost?

The Tie Fighter Echo Dot Stand alone will be priced at $59.99. If you don’t already own a Dot you can go for the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand bundle which includes both for $97.98.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Only 501 Star Wars fans will get to own this limited-edition LG OLED TV
Limited edition Star Wars LG C2 OLED Evo TV.

LG is producing a very limited Star Wars edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED Evo TV. Only 501 units will be sold in the U.S. and as yet, LG hasn't said how much these TVs -- which have a strong Darth Vader vibe -- will cost, or when they will be available to purchase, saying simply that, "the TV will be available via LG.com with specific availability announced at a later date," according to a press release. The announcement comes one day after the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, Obi-Wan Kenobi made its debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

So while we don't know when these TVs will be sold, LG has released a few teaser images which we've included here. For those who want to see the Sith Lord's screen in the flesh, your first chance to do so will be at LG’s exhibit at the Star Wars Celebration, from May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Read more
Disney+ embraces the Dark Side in Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer
The Emperor goes spooky in LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales.

There is no Halloween in the Star Wars universe. But that doesn't mean there aren't scary stories suitable for the Halloween season. Next month, Lucasfilm and Disney+ are releasing a new special, Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales. And as the name implies, these stories are going to embrace the Dark Side of the Force.

Regardless, the Lego Star Wars brand also means that it's all in good comedic fun. The first trailer from the special has already been released, and it sets the tone for everything to come.

Read more
Lego made the Star Wars Holiday Special we need right now
lego star wars holiday special review cast

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special | Official Trailer | Disney+

Star Wars fans have a complicated relationship with the idea of a holiday special.

Read more