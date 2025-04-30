Star Wars Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand is a limited edition force to be reckoned with

Table of Contents Table of Contents What does the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand do? When can I buy the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand? How much does the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand cost?

Star Wars fans, Amazon has just announced a new stand that can turn your Echo Dot into a centrepiece that will draw eyes to it as the Death Star does gravity.

The limited edition Star Wars Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand is made to hold your mini speaker as part of the final look of this Tie Fighter model.

The imperial fighter ship is finished in a silver and black outer with a spacer that turns the Dot light into a blue light-up section on the ship, adding to the cool.

What does the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand do?

Essentially this is a plastic frame that holds your Echo Dot in a way that makes it look like a part of a Tie Fighter. That’s about it, for the stand itself.

However, Amazon has made sure to have Alexa ready to help out with some fun Star Wars features.

The company has shared a few choice phrases that will activate features including honing Jedi skills, completing Star Wars movie quotes and more. Here are a few you can try:

“Alexa, begin my Jedi training.”

This allows you to access nine different Jedi lessons to develop force skills.

“Alexa, give me a Star Wars fun fact.”

This allows you to gain access to less known Star Wars trivia that might just surprise even the most ardent fans.

“Alexa, use the Force.”

This one is going to be active from May 4 and will run during that month for some “fun interactions,” says Amazon.

“Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke.”

For when you fancy a laugh but don’t want to stray too far from Tatooine.

When can I buy the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand?

Star Wars fans can pre-order this now, in time for Star Wars Day on May 4.

How much does the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand cost?

The Tie Fighter Echo Dot Stand alone will be priced at $59.99. If you don’t already own a Dot you can go for the Tie Fighter Echo Dot stand bundle which includes both for $97.98.