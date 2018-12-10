Digital Trends
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 3 predictions: Decoding the episode titles

Rick Marshall
By

Bits and pieces of what we can expect to see when Stranger Things season 3 premieres in summer 2019 have been trickling out for a while now, but the latest update on the much-anticipated series’ return might reveal a lot with just a few words.

A brief teaser video for the series released by Netflix on December 9 identifies the titles for each of the season’s eight episodes. The titles include: “Suzie, Do You Copy?” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Life Guard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

There’s something substantial to glean from a few of the titles, with several referencing Starcourt Mall, the new shopping mall coming to Hawkins, Indiana, that was revealed in the first official teaser for the season in July 2018. The mall was expected to be a key new setting for the events of the season, and the titles suggest that it could also provide the location for a climactic final battle with whatever it is that threatens Will, Dustin, Eleven, and the rest of the Hawkins kids this time around.

“The Case of the Missing Life Guard” also appears to reference — either directly or indirectly — one of the new additions to the cast in the third season. Haters Back Off! actress Francesca Reale joined the series in April, and her character was initially described as “a popular lifeguard at the Hawkins community pool.” Whether she’s the one who goes missing, or her connection to the pool’s lifeguards is what brings the Hawkins kids into another mystery remains to be seen.

One title that could be a throwback to the second season is “The Sauna Test,” which might reference the ordeal that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was put through in order to separate him from the malicious entity that was revealed to be inhabiting him in season 2. After it was determined that the entity despised heat, Will’s family and friends exposed him to high temperatures in order to purge the extradimensional creature from his body.

Could someone else in Hawkins be a host –reluctant or otherwise — to an entity from the place known as “The Upside Down”? Here’s hoping it’s not Will again, as he’s one character who’s been through enough.

The exact premiere date for Stranger Things season 3 is unknown at this point, but the series is expected to return at some point in summer 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds
Product Review

Sennheiser brings audio perfection to wireless earbuds like no one else can

Sennheiser took its time entering the true wireless earbud market, and the results are what you’d expect from the storied audio brand. The new Momentum offer seamless operation, best-in-class sound, and a high price tag to match.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to endangered cats

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sling tv
Home Theater

Sling TV ramps up its base programming with Discovery Networks for free

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now there are more channels and more packages to chose from, with prices to match, and more is being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on netflix the twilight zone
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sorry to bother you trailer 1 2018 movieclips trailers poster for 5973763145001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
most anticipated movies of 2018 alita battle angel 1
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘Alita,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, as well as new trailers for Alita: Battle Angel and Bumblebee.
Posted By Rick Marshall
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream marv mrs maisel featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2, Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

'Stranger Things' season 3 teaser reveals the new episodes' titles

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season.
Posted By Rick Marshall