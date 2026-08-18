Supreme put its box logo on JBL’s tiny speakers, because just red wasn’t enough

Supreme apparently looked at JBL’s red Go series speakers and decided it simply wasn’t red in the right way. The streetwear brand has revealed a special-edition JBL Go 5 as part of its Fall/Winter 2026 collection. It arrives in Supreme’s signature red, with an enormous white Supreme logo across the front.

There are also white controls along the top and JBL branding woven into the integrated lanyard. JBL already sells its regular Go 5 in red, so the collaboration isn’t making any drastic changes.

Supreme changed exactly what you’d expect

But apart from stamping Supreme across the grille, the popular streetwear brand does have some visual differences. The collaboration uses a slightly different shade of red from JBL’s existing version, while those white buttons contrast with the regular red model’s matching red controls. The branded lanyard finishes off the makeover.

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Everything happening inside the speaker stays the same. The Go 5 offers eight hours of normal playback plus another two hours with Playtime Boost, ambient edge lighting, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a drop-resistant chassis. It also supports Auracast, AirTouch stereo pairing, Bluetooth 6.0, and lossless playback over USB-C.

Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 Accessories 🔥



Releasing throughout this season. Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/VVtP4eXXId — Supreme Drops (@dropsdotgg) August 17, 2026

The Supreme tax is still unknown

Supreme hasn’t announced a price or exact release date for its Go 5 yet. The standard speaker launched in the US at $54.95, and JBL currently lists it for $44.95 at the time of writing. This makes it one of the best budget speakers, but I’m particularly curious to see what happens once Supreme attaches a price tag.

The regular Go 5 already gives you all the same audio hardware, lighting, durability, and connectivity in ten color options, including the rather inconveniently appropriate red one. Supreme’s version certainly looks sharper with the contrasting white details. But the pricing would decide if it keeps the solid value or becomes more of a fashion statement.