You Asked: Nintendo Switch 2, Best Android Phones, and OLED Upgrades

Table of Contents Table of Contents Nintendo Switch 2 Questions with Giovanni Colantonio Mobile Tech Questions with Andy Boxall OLED Upgrade for Better Anti-Glare with Chris Hagan

On today’s You Asked: What’s up with the Nintendo Switch 2? We answer some of your burning questions as preorders are officially underway. In terms of mobile and phone tech, what Android comes most recommended by our Digital Trends expert, and is upgrading your OLED TV worth it for the latest anti-reflective coating?

Nintendo Switch 2 Questions with Giovanni Colantonio

A couple of weeks ago, we posted our first hands-on impressions of the Nintendo Switch 2. I got to attend the first-ever hands-on event for the console, played about 11 games, and now I’m here to answer your biggest questions.

Question from @kennethcheung4938: We haven’t seen much of the new OS yet—is it similar to the original Switch OS, or is it a full overhaul? If it’s the latter, will we still be able to play games from outside our native region? For example, if I have a U.S. Switch, can I buy physical game cartridges in Japan and still play them in English?

Great questions. Happy to answer. First off, the OS seems to be pretty much identical. At the preview event, we weren’t handed a Switch to mess around with freely. These were structured demos where you jumped straight into a game—so no real opportunity to explore the menu.

That said, I did catch a few glimpses of the UI during the event. For example, if someone had to pair a controller, the familiar white “pairing your controller” box popped up. I also saw the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube UI, and it looked exactly the same as before.

Since the event, I’ve seen a few videos and commercials showing snippets of the UI, and yeah—basically the same. The home screen is still that white or black background with a single horizontal row of apps. You scroll through them. That’s it.

The one thing that’s getting a slight redesign is the Nintendo Online section—though, honestly, I bet many of you haven’t used it much. It’s a small refresh, but nothing major.

I’ve always wanted more customization—more dynamic themes like we had on the 3DS. I had an Animal Crossing one, it was fully decked out. Looks like we’re not getting that level of customization here. I hope that changes.

It seems Nintendo’s goal is to keep the Switch 2 feeling like a direct continuation of the original Switch. I think that’s a bit of a missed opportunity, but at least it’ll feel familiar.

As for region locking—no, the Switch 2 is not region-locked, as far as we know. You can play a Japanese game on a North American Switch.

The one exception is a special model sold in Japan. It’s cheaper but region-locked to Japanese games. Nintendo probably did that to boost local sales. The price difference in the U.S. is likely tied to geopolitical tariffs, which many of us are familiar with by now.

So, if you want to learn Japanese and import a cheaper model—go for it! Otherwise, the standard Switch 2 remains region-free.

Question from @jarathen1625:How comfortable did you find the Switch, and how does that compare to the Switch 2? It’s my one worry, that many players will require a grip to make it comfortable yet again.

This is a good one. Personally, I don’t mind the comfort of the original Switch. I wouldn’t call it “comfortable,” but it’s not terribly uncomfortable either—it’s just kind of flat. You’re holding a flat brick, but it’s not super heavy and the weight is well-balanced.

Unlike the Steam Deck, which I joke feels like holding a cat by its armpits—very top-heavy—the Switch is more balanced, so you can hold it in the middle without strain.

Switch 2? Same design philosophy. Not significantly more comfortable. If you found the original uncomfortable, you’ll probably want a third-party grip—maybe from Hori or Dbrand. That said, you can still get the Pro Controller, which I demoed, and it felt great. It’s nearly identical to the current one, but now includes a C button.

I also tried the updated Joy-Con grip, which feels about the same as the old one. I find it fine—others might disagree.

As for how the Switch 2 feels in-hand—it’s heftier. Not heavier, just more solid. Like holding an Apple tablet. Doesn’t affect comfort much, but it might change how you perceive it.

The Joy-Cons have been tweaked for better comfort—larger joysticks, bigger SL and SR buttons. So there are some quality-of-life improvements, just not a huge leap in ergonomics. Keep your expectations in check.

Question from @viciousviolet3783: Have we heard anything more about Call Of Duty coming to Nintendo Switch 2?



Honestly, I was surprised Call of Duty wasn’t part of that recent Direct. But Xbox has to bring it to Switch—they promised it in their FTC case. It’s legally documented.

Question from @kennethcheung4938: 3rd Party Games Compatibility: With the MS <> Activision merger last year and MS promising to bring Xbox games to Nintendo, can the Switch 2 have enough hardware power to run those Xbox games and provide a comparable experience?



Now, performance? Keep your expectations low. The Switch 2 is not an Xbox Series X or PS5. It’s closer to a Steam Deck. It’ll impress more in handheld mode than docked.

That said, DLSS (AI upscaling) is a game-changer. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 use it, and it really helps clean up visuals. The Nvidia chip also supports ray tracing—another plus. Still, this console won’t match what Xbox and PlayStation are doing.

I don’t expect Hellblade 2 or Starfield to run great on it. But I was impressed seeing third-party games like Split/Second, Cyberpunk, and Street Fighter 6 running smoothly and looking clean.

DLSS could help clean up the fuzzy edges I saw in games like Split/Second. Just don’t expect 120 fps Call of Duty—we’re probably looking at 30 fps, with some upscaling when docked.

Mobile Tech Questions with Andy Boxall

Now, let’s switch gears to mobile tech with Digital Trends senior mobile writer Andy Boxall.

Question from @miltonjr2004: What Android phone would you recommend?

Great question—and since we don’t have a specific budget to work with, I’m going to recommend two phones.

First up is the OnePlus 13. It has a classy yet durable design, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a battery that easily lasts a couple of days, super-fast charging, and a brilliant camera with some fun modes, like Hasselblad XPan. At $900, it’s a lot less expensive than phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra—and it’s currently my top Android pick. I gave it a nine out of 10 in my review.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 9a is a fantastic option at just $500. I think the flat rear panel looks great, the software is super easy to use, and it’s very well designed. The battery lasts a couple of days, and while the camera is solid, the photos do benefit from a little editing.

I also gave the Pixel 9A a nine out of 10 in my review, and I’m still using it as my daily phone. I think you’ll be happy with either the OnePlus 13 or the Pixel 9A.

Question from @lowridinpacker: Which foldable phone will be the one to buy this year? Buy a P9P Fold or OnePlus Open now or maybe the Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold in August? Price vs usability and which is best for different use cases.

Let’s start with the one I wouldn’t recommend: the OnePlus Open. It launched at the end of 2023 and only saw minor updates in late 2024. There’s no successor coming this year, and while it’s still a good phone, I don’t recommend buying a 2023 model in 2025.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, is excellent—and it’s actually my favorite Pixel 9-series phone. It’s still relatively new, and while the $1,800 price tag stings, it’s absolutely worth considering. If you need a phone right now and want a foldable, go for it—I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s still early, and there aren’t a lot of solid rumors to go on yet. Most speculation suggests they won’t be dramatically different from the current models.

So, if you don’t need a new phone today, there’s no harm in waiting another six months to see what they bring. But if you’re hoping for a price drop on current foldables, don’t count on it—foldables rarely go on deep discount.

If you’re after a phone that can do everything—multitasking, content watching, productivity—the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is my pick. Get it, and enjoy it.

Question from @Mooooooof: At what percentage battery health is reasonable to replace the battery in your phone?

This one’s interesting because I think it’s less about numbers and more about experience. If your phone still meets your daily needs, there’s no reason to worry about the battery health percentage. Once it becomes inconvenient or frustrating, that’s the time to consider a replacement.

Also, if you’re asking this, I’m going to assume you want to hang onto your phone for a while. If that’s the case, keep an eye on devices like the HMD Skyline—it’s easily repairable at home, and iFixit sells official parts, including batteries.

There’s something really satisfying about maintaining your phone like this—and it’s more affordable in the long run.

OLED Upgrade for Better Anti-Glare with Chris Hagan

Lastly, we have a question about OLED TV reflections.

Question from Luuk: I currently have an LG CX OLED in my house—an awesome TV—but the screen is literally a mirror. I have a window behind the viewing position, and especially in the summer, I can see everything behind me on the TV, but not any darker images. I’m considering a new OLED since I’m a huge fan of the picture quality, but I was wondering how much the anti-reflective coating has improved compared to my CX. I might consider other brands, although Sony doesn’t offer the same price-to-quality value as LG, and Samsung lacks Dolby Vision support.

Great question, Luke. Anti-reflective coatings have definitely improved year over year, especially on high-end OLEDs. And having seen some of the newest sets in person—like the LG G5 and C5—I can confirm they look incredible.

However, it sounds like your room gets a lot of light. In that case, I’d actually steer you toward Samsung’s latest lineup. They introduced their advanced anti-glare tech back in 2020 on the flagship QN95 series, and we’ve got a full breakdown in past videos on the channel.

In 2025, that same tech has made its way into both OLED and Mini LED models. So you’ve got options.

If OLED is a must and you want to combat glare, the Samsung S95F is your best bet. But don’t sleep on the QN90F, Samsung’s top-tier Quantum Dot Mini LED TV. Not only does it have that same anti-glare technology—it also gets brighter than the S95F.

So if daytime glare is a real issue and you watch a lot during the day, the QN90F might actually be the better choice.

Now, about Dolby Vision: yes, Samsung still doesn’t support it. But whether or not you’ll notice depends on how dialed in your eyes are. I’ve been using the QN90C, their 2023 model, for the past year and a half—and I’ve watched everything from cable and sports to HDR movies and streaming content. HDR10 and HDR10+ still offer plenty of wow factor.

So in your case, I think solving the reflection issue will have the bigger impact on your viewing experience than Dolby Vision support.