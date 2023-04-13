 Skip to main content
Ideal for a kitchen or bedroom, this 32-inch Roku TV is on sale for $130

The TCL 3-Series TV in a living room.

It’s not often you can take home a high quality HD TV for cheap, but today the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV is just $130 at Amazon. This makes for an impressive savings of $100, as the TV would typically set you back $230. $130 isn’t much to ask for a TV that’s capable of producing a high quality HD picture and provides instant access to all of your favorite streaming services, which this TCL TV does through its Smart TV features. The TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV even comes with free shipping, and free one-day shipping is available to Prime Members.

Why you should buy the TCL 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV

Whether you’re looking to fill out a small space with a way to watch your favorite streaming content or just want something affordable to stick in the corner for game days, this TCL 32-inch HD TV is a worthy consideration. While it lacks the 4K resolution you’ll find in most of the best TVs, it’s still capable of producing a high quality high definition image. As well, what it lacks in modern resolution it more than makes up for with its smarts and convenience, as it gives you easy access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music, and kids’ programming. Because this is a smart TV, it has many of your favorite streaming services built right in, making it a great way to take in the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more.

This TCL 32-inch TV is also a Roku TV. With access to the Roku platform, finding new movies and shows to watch is easier than ever. You can search across streaming channels by title, actor, or director with Roku Search — for example — and with the included Roku remote app you can transform your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional remote with voice control and the ability to browse and add new channels. Like all of the best Roku TVs, this 32-inch TCL HD TV makes accessing all of your favorite content more convenient, and at its modest size it will fit nicely in the corner of almost any kitchen, bedroom, dorm room or office.

Just $130 at Amazon today, the TCL 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV offers a savings of $100. That’s a steal for almost any television, and it comes with free shipping as well.

Samsung’s top-rated S95B OLED 4K TV is $1200 off for a limited time
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.

Looking for one of the best TVs but also the best TV deals? Samsung has it all with its fantastic S95B OLED TV currently on sale. Usually priced at $2,200 for the 55-inch model or $3,000 for the 65-inch model, it's down to $1,600 and $1,800 respectively. A saving of either $700 or a massive $1,200, this is the ideal time to buy a TV that we gave an amazing 10/10 to when we reviewed it last year. Need to know more? Of course you do. This is a big purchase. Here's what to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung S95B OLED TV
The Samsung S95B OLED TV is truly something special. Thanks to using OLED technology, you get rich contrast, vibrant colors, and the deepest blacks imaginable thanks to 8.3 million self-lit pixels all doing their thing correctly independently of each other. As anyone reading up on the best OLED TVs knows, that isn't where great TV technology stops. In the case of the Samsung S95B OLED TV, it incorporates quantum dot technology like you see in QLED TVs to give you the ultimate experience. As you'd expect from one of the best TV brands, Samsung has implemented a powerful AI processor to ensure you get superb contrast every time along with a super sharp 4K picture. 20 specialized networks do all the work for you, optimizing the picture scene-by-scene. It looks better than any other TV around which is why we adored it so much when we reviewed it last year.

There’s no catch, sign up to Sling Freestream to watch live TV content for free
Sling Freestream logo on blank background.

This content was produced in partnership with Sling TV.
In case you've never heard of it, Sling TV is an excellent streaming service that allows you to watch hundreds of live cable TV channels online, and from virtually any device. It is honestly one of the better ways to modernize your traditional programming, meaning you can ditch the conventional cable TV subscription and opt for Sling TV's plans with a whole lot more flexibility. For example, if you're going on a road trip you can always pick up watching, right from where you left off, on a mobile device, tablet, or laptop. But like most streaming services, Sling TV's content is not free, at least that's how it was. Now, thanks to a new service called Sling Freestream you'll be able to watch live TV, shows, movies, and much more totally free -- no credit card necessary. At this point, you're probably wondering what's the catch? Well, there is no catch, it's free, always will be free, and you can start watching right now, or later if you prefer. We'll dig into some of the finer details below, like what channels are available and what content to expect, but for now, you can head over to Freestream to begin watching any time you're ready.

Sling Freestream is Sling's relatively new, ad-supported TV service that allows you to watch content for free, no credit card necessary. Through the service, you can access over 210 free live TV channels, including AMC Thrillers, MTV Pluto, Buzzr, Fail Army, The Grapevine, iFC Films, and much much more. Plus, you can stream over 40,000 on-demand movies and shows with fan favorites like The Walking Dead, Hell's Kitchen, or Bob Odenkirk's latest Lucky Hank. Odenkirk plays the freewheeling lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.

Save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live and Buds 2 Pro today
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

If you're looking through headphone deals for AirPods deals but you don't like what you're seeing, you should check out Samsung's wireless earbuds, especially since certain models are on sale. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down to $100 from $150 for $50 in savings, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are down to $110 from $150 for $50 in savings, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are down to $190 from $230 for $40 in savings. We're not sure how long these discounted prices will hold, so it's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as you decide which one to get.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live -- $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live isn't like most wireless earbuds in the market because of its unique design. They rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha, which is ideal if you're uncomfortable with having silicon eartips sitting inside your ears. The ergonomic design works with their 12mm speakers for spacious sound, and they come with touch-sensitive areas that allow you to easily access music playback controls, adjust volume, call your voice assistant, and answer calls. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also offer active noise cancellation and a battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and a total of almost 29 hours with their charging case.

