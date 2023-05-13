 Skip to main content
Get this 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $300 in the Best Buy 3-Day Sale

John Alexander
By
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

Should you go with a QLED TV, an OLED TV, or whichever kind happens to be on the best sale when you’re looking to buy? It’s the kind of question we’re asking a lot around here. This sale from Best Buy, featuring the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, is hoping you’re in the QLED camp. Or, at least, the whatever is on the best sale crowd. Typically $380, you can get your 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for only $300 as part of the Best Buy 3-Day Sale. That’s $80 worth of reasons to buy a fantastic QLED TV today.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV

In the ongoing pixel war, QLED and OLED technologies rank pretty closely. QLED TVs — such as the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV that we are talking about today — are favored for their brightness and superior cost-to-lifespan ratios. The best OLED TVs, however, are praised for their ability to produce rich darks, having great response time stats, and still producing watchable images at a pretty intense 160-degree viewing angle. When comparing QLED vs OLED TVs it was difficult to choose a winner as we faced a light vs dark, ying-yang sort of situation. Ultimately, QLEDs were considered the better all-rounder TVS while OLEDs were praised for excelling in situations where you can control the light in your room very well.

But what pushes the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV beyond simple “all rounder” status? For one, it leans into what QLED does well by creating up to 60 “contrast control zones” across its 2160p screen that allow the TV to tweak up the contrast and highlight bright colors the best. Between a 60Hz refresh rate and Natural Motion 240 tech, the action on the screen will look smooth and clear to the viewer. Meanwhile, take the best of other TV features, including having access to thousands of streaming apps, an AI driven HDR color tuner, and all of the advantages of Google TV.

QLED (and the 50-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV) right for you? Tap the button below to get one for just $300. That’s $80 down from the typical $380 price. Worn down by OLED propaganda instead? Their are also OLED TV deals that will suit your tastes just fine.

