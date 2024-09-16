A 50-inch TV under $200? Don’t miss this Walmart deal

If you’re looking for a new TV, these Walmart TV deals are generally worth paying attention to. Today, there’s a particularly cheap offer happening at the retailer. Right now, you can buy a TCL 50-inch 4K TV for $198 instead of $228. The $30 discount may not sound huge but given the low price this TV already was, it brings the TCL model below $200 which is always awesome to see. It’s one of the cheaper TV deals around at the moment this TV idea for a den, bedroom, or simply a living room on a budget. If all that sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K TV

At this price, you won’t be scoring one of the best TVs but TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so that’s why you should pay attention to this model. As standard, of course, you get a 4K panel which is a great starting point but the TCL 50-inch 4K TV builds upon that.

It has a high brightness LED backlight to help offer a great looking picture in any room. It also has support for HDR Pro+ so that means there’s Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support. Combined, you gain enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and finer details in whatever you’re watching.

For gamers and sports fans, you can also appreciate the Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion support so you get a smooth viewing experience no matter how fast things get. There’s also an Auto Game Mode for adjusting things automatically to how you need them to work when gaming.

On the audio side of things, the TCL 50-inch 4K TV also has Dolby Atmos Audio with advanced Spatial Audio processing when watching movies or playing games. It makes a key difference to how things sound, providing a more immersive experience. You also get a dialogue mode so that spoken words are provided with better clarity so you don’t miss any key words.

It all comes together to make a surprisingly feature-packed TV for the price. The TCL 50-inch 4K TV normally costs $228 but right now, you can buy it for $198 at Walmart so you’re saving $30 off the already well-priced TV. If you need a new TV without spending much, this is the ideal opportunity to do so. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.