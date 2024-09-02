If you want a new TV on the cheap, Labor Day TV sales are the time to strike. For example, this 50-inch TCL Q Class 4K QLED Google TV is down to just $298. That’s $252 off of its regular $550. And, to top it off, it is one of Walmart’s (that’s where the deal is being hosted) highest-rated TVs and a new 2024 offering to boot. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, or keep reading to see our take.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Q Class 4K QLED Google TV

There aren’t a ton of surprises here and that’s a good thing. Typically, you might worry that a TV at this price would be “missing” something and that’s just really not the case here. For one, you’re getting a 4K TV of a pretty standard size with Dolby Atmos Audio and HDR10+ technology. While you might expect to find standard LED tech at this level, we even get the “upgrade” to make it a QLED TV, which is a pretty predictable move for the price range. It even has relatively new things like the new ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming that you’ve surely heard about by now, but should know makes gaming more fluid if you haven’t, and a personal audio output to your headphones for TV via Bluetooth.

Ultimately, this comes down to being a TV that you would likely be quite happy paying $500 for, just now at a much cheaper price. While it is a new 2024 model, at the time of this writing it has already received nearly 50 reviews from real Walmart customers that have had a chance to take it home and use it and the results are a really good 4.8 rating. Unless you have particular tastes or what something unique in a TV there is little reason to think you’ll be any different.

To go ahead and order this TV now while you can still get it for $298, tap the button below and make sure the offer is still ongoing. Remember that this TV usually costs $550, so it is a savings of $252. Also, be sure to check out out listing of the best TVs under $500. While this TV wouldn’t qualify under ordinary circumstances, considering it is usually $550, these TVs have now become its “peers” for Labor Day. And, speaking of Labor Day, wrap everything up by checking out more of our favorite Labor Day deals.