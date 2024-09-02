 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This humble but great 50-inch TCL TV is under $300 on Labor Day

By
The TCL 50-inch Q Class 4K QLED Google TV's home screen.
TCL

If you want a new TV on the cheap, Labor Day TV sales are the time to strike. For example, this 50-inch TCL Q Class 4K QLED Google TV is down to just $298. That’s $252 off of its regular $550. And, to top it off, it is one of Walmart’s (that’s where the deal is being hosted) highest-rated TVs and a new 2024 offering to boot. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, or keep reading to see our take.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Q Class 4K QLED Google TV

There aren’t a ton of surprises here and that’s a good thing. Typically, you might worry that a TV at this price would be “missing” something and that’s just really not the case here. For one, you’re getting a 4K TV of a pretty standard size with Dolby Atmos Audio and HDR10+ technology. While you might expect to find standard LED tech at this level, we even get the “upgrade” to make it a QLED TV, which is a pretty predictable move for the price range. It even has relatively new things like the new ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming that you’ve surely heard about by now, but should know makes gaming more fluid if you haven’t, and a personal audio output to your headphones for TV via Bluetooth.

Ultimately, this comes down to being a TV that you would likely be quite happy paying $500 for, just now at a much cheaper price. While it is a new 2024 model, at the time of this writing it has already received nearly 50 reviews from real Walmart customers that have had a chance to take it home and use it and the results are a really good 4.8 rating. Unless you have particular tastes or what something unique in a TV there is little reason to think you’ll be any different.

To go ahead and order this TV now while you can still get it for $298, tap the button below and make sure the offer is still ongoing. Remember that this TV usually costs $550, so it is a savings of $252. Also, be sure to check out out listing of the best TVs under $500. While this TV wouldn’t qualify under ordinary circumstances, considering it is usually $550, these TVs have now become its “peers” for Labor Day. And, speaking of Labor Day, wrap everything up by checking out more of our favorite Labor Day deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $218 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Many of today’s best TV deals can be found among the current Amazon TV deals and Best Buy TV deals, but Walmart has a lot of savings going on as well. Among the Walmart TV deals you’ll find 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more. We’ve handpicked some of the best Walmart TV deals, and you’ll find all of those details below. If it’s premium picture quality you’re after both QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals are part of the discounts, and while Walmart doesn’t carry any Sony TV deals there is still plenty of top TV brands to choose from and they’re highlighted by Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals.
TCL 43-inch S5 4K Smart TV — $218, was $350

The S5 is one of TCL’s newer models, so it’s making a nice surprise here among the best 65-inch TV deals. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more
Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

One of the best retailers to shop for a new TV is Best Buy, as the retail giant regularly discounts TVs and other home theater equipment. Today TV deals are ripe for the picking at Best Buy, in fact, and they range from QLED TV deals to OLED TV deals with several other picture technologies in between. We’ve rounded up all of the Best Buy TV deals worth shopping right now, and they include discounts on popular brands such as Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, and TCL TV deals, as well as some other options. Read onward for more details, and for a little information on which TV may be best for you. And if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for at Best Buy you can also check out today’s Amazon TV deals and Walmart TV deals.
Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV -- $230, was $350

A 55-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

A quality picture is a must-have feature if you want to really get into the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and any of your other favorite content. An OLED TV produces one of the best images on the market, and while OLED TVs typically cost more than other picture technologies they can also make for some of the best TV deals. Below you can find what we feel are the best OLED TV deals to shop right now, and among them are models from some top TV brands, including Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals. You can also shop QLED TV deals for a quality picture, and there are plenty of TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals going on if you’re looking for something in a more budget-friendly price range.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more