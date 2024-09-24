This 50-inch 4K TV from TCL just dropped below $300

Shopping for TV deals on a tight budget? Then you should check out Walmart’s offer for the 50-inch TCL S5 4K TV. From its original price of $400, a $102 discount brings it down to a more affordable $298. That’s a steal price for this popular TV, so we think a lot of shoppers will try to take advantage of this bargain. There’s a chance that the TV will be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase today to make sure that you pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL S5 4K TV

TCL secured a spot in our list of the best TV brands because of the value that it offers, which can be seen in the TCL S5 4K TV. It comes with certain features that can be seen in high-end TVs such as 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, support for advanced HDR formats for improved contrast and accurate colors, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos that enable a cinematic experience in your own home. The TV is also powered by TCL’s AIPQ processor, which intelligently optimizes the TV’s settings for even better visuals on its 50-inch screen.

The 50-inch TCL S5 4K TV is a smart TV that’s running on the Google TV platform for easy access to all of the popular streaming services, like Netflix and Disney+, as well as compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit. The TV also features Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, so you can cast videos and photos to its 50-inch display.

Considering its features and size, the 50-inch TCL S5 4K TV is actually already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $400. However, if you hurry, you can get it from Walmart for less than $300, as a $102 discount drops its price to only $298. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this deal as the stocks that are up for sale may sell out really soon. Add the 50-inch TCL S5 4K TV to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can if you want to get it for even cheaper than usual.