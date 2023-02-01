 Skip to main content
Flash sale drops the price of this 55-inch QLED 4K TV to just $370

Aaron Mamiit
By
Now’s as good a time as any to upgrade your home theater setup with this flash sale from Best Buy’s TV deals that slashes $130 off the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $370 instead of its original price of $500 for this gorgeous display. You shouldn’t take too much time in deciding whether to push through with the purchase though, because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail the offer — it may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands because of the value that its products provide to customers, and that continues with the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV. For a budget-friendly price, you’ll get a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking details, while the TV’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG will enable a cinematic experience in the comfort of your living room. It’s also a great choice for gamers, with Auto Game Mode making the necessary adjustments after detecting your video game console of choice, and variable refresh rate producing smooth and seamless gameplay. The TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is also a smart TV running on the Roku platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services.

The QLED technology that’s featured in the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV delivers accurate colors and better brightness through the use of tiny nanoparticles called quantum dots. When comparing QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs like the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and better value on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

You don’t have to spend a fortune if you want the latest TV technology, as there are QLED TV deals like this $130 discount from Best Buy for the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV. It’s yours for just $370 compared to its sticker price of $500, but you’ll have to act fast because there’s no telling when the retailer will remove the offer. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, you should finalize the transaction as soon as possible.

