Best Buy is selling this 55-inch QLED TV for $300 today

Our eyes are always peeled for great TV deals, especially with early Prime Day TV deals trickling out, and our pupils didn’t let us down with this one: Right now, you can purchase the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series at Best Buy for only $300. Normally priced at $450, you can put that extra $150 toward one of the best soundbar deals we dug up this week.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series

The Q5 Series is part of TCL’s QLED lineup. For those unaware, QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diodes. These types of TVs are some of the best LED-LCDs on the market, as they can achieve very high brightness levels and rich colors. The Q5 Series has been praised for its exceptional picture, and because it’s a 4K TV, you can expect some pretty top-notch upscaling when watching older HD or non-HD content.

Whether you plan on using the TV’s built-in apps, or you want to hook up all your AV components to the Q5, TCL made sure to include enough HDMI inputs and other must-have connections. As far as streaming goes, apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are accessible via the Q5’s Google TV UI. You’ll also be able to use Chromecast to cast apps and other media from your phone or tablet to your TV.

The remote even includes a Google Assistant button for calling up the popular smart companion. Use Assistant to search for movies and shows, control smart home devices, set timers, search the web, and so much more.

TCL has continued to rise through the ranks of TV stardom, and the Q5 Series is the perfect encapsulation of what the company is all about: budget-friendly TVs that look and feel like higher-priced sets.

There are new Best Buy deals every week, and while some promos carry over, we’re not sure how long this TCL sale is going to last. If this all sounds good to you, do yourself a favor and save $150 when you purchase the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series today!