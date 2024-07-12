 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is selling this 55-inch QLED TV for $300 today

By
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.
TCL

Our eyes are always peeled for great TV deals, especially with early Prime Day TV deals trickling out, and our pupils didn’t let us down with this one: Right now, you can purchase the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series at Best Buy for only $300. Normally priced at $450, you can put that extra $150 toward one of the best soundbar deals we dug up this week.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series 

The Q5 Series is part of TCL’s QLED lineup. For those unaware, QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diodes. These types of TVs are some of the best LED-LCDs on the market, as they can achieve very high brightness levels and rich colors. The Q5 Series has been praised for its exceptional picture, and because it’s a 4K TV, you can expect some pretty top-notch upscaling when watching older HD or non-HD content.

Whether you plan on using the TV’s built-in apps, or you want to hook up all your AV components to the Q5, TCL made sure to include enough HDMI inputs and other must-have connections. As far as streaming goes, apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are accessible via the Q5’s Google TV UI. You’ll also be able to use Chromecast to cast apps and other media from your phone or tablet to your TV.

The remote even includes a Google Assistant button for calling up the popular smart companion. Use Assistant to search for movies and shows, control smart home devices, set timers, search the web, and so much more.

TCL has continued to rise through the ranks of TV stardom, and the Q5 Series is the perfect encapsulation of what the company is all about: budget-friendly TVs that look and feel like higher-priced sets.

There are new Best Buy deals every week, and while some promos carry over, we’re not sure how long this TCL sale is going to last. If this all sounds good to you, do yourself a favor and save $150 when you purchase the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series today!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The LG C4 OLED TV has a $700 discount during 4th of July sales
LG C4 OLED

It’s tough to find markdowns on some of the highest reviewed TVs, to the point where we’re often scrounging for TV deals on last year’s models. But if you’re the kind of person who needs your hardware to belong to the current calendar year (we don’t blame you), we dug up a fantastic LG discount. As part of the brand’s 4th of July TV sales, you’ll be able to purchase the LG 77-inch C4 OLED for only $3,000. We say “only” because this TV usually costs $3,700, so you’ll be able to pocket $700. Put it toward a new soundbar or stereo.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch C4 OLED
When it comes to colors, contrast, black levels, and even peak brightness, LG OLEDs consistently rank as some of the best big TVs you can buy. In the case of the 77-inch C4, you’ll be working with a 4K panel that delivers a max refresh rate of 144Hz. And the best part about OLED: each individual pixel is self-emissive. This means that when there’s no picture info to display, a pixel can literally be turned off; unlike a traditional LED-LCD TV, which simply dims the pixel as much as possible.

Read more
Save $2,000 on this massive 98-inch TV in the Samsung 4th of July Sale
The Samsung Q80C wall-mounted and covering most of a living room wall.

It’s no secret that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, but they also make some of the biggest sets money can buy. Samsung is offering some steep discounts on many of its 2023 holdovers as part of its 4th of July TV sales. One such markdown is being offered on the 98-inch Samsung Q80C.

Normally this bad boy goes for $6,000, but if you buy soon you’ll save yourself $2,000 when purchasing through Samsung. Just be sure you have enough room on your living room wall for a TV this enormous!

Read more
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

Whether you’re shopping for a full-fledged home theater or need a TV to fill out a large hangout area, an 85-inch TV is a good way to go big with your favorite content. And while a they can get expensive, there are often a lot of 85-inch TV deals among the best TV deals to shop. All of the top retailers have big screen TVs discounted right now, so you can shop Best Buy TV deals, Amazon TV deals, and Walmart TV deals and find something of a larger nature. We’ve rounded up all of the best 85-inch TV deals below, however, and they include some impressive discounts on models by some of the best TV brands. Read onward for more details, and if an 85-inch TV is too much for your space you can still find some savings by shopping 75-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 65-inch TV deals.
Hisense 85-inch A7 Series 4K Google TV — $750, was $900

The Hisense A7 Series 4K Google TV is one of the more affordable 85-inch TVs you’ll come across. Still, it doesn’t skimp on features. The most important thing with a TV this size is image quality, and you’ll be getting that, as it sports 4K resolution combined with Hisense’s AI upscaling technology. This ensures everything you watch is presented in modern 4K quality. This TV also has video game modes, sports modes, and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for extreme immersion no matter what your favorite content may be. Its smart features include a voice remote and Chromecast built-in, in addition to easy access to your favorite streaming services.

Read more