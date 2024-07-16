Best Buy may have won Prime Day with this TV deal

Prime Day deals are back and better than ever, especially if you’re looking for some solid home theater deals. Prime Day TCL TV deals are so numerous we’re getting a little dizzy just trying to keep up! Fortunately, we save the written word for the savings that matter most, and Prime Day TV deals deserve a special kind of spotlighting. That being said, we found a promo that’s very much worth writing home about: For a limited time, you can take home the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series for only $230. At full price, this TV goes for $450. Put the $200 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals. Why don’t ya?!

Why you should buy the TCL Q5 Series

The TCL Q5 Series is a perfect example of what makes TCL stand out as a TV brand: Even when the cost is super-low, they’re selling a well-made QLED set that delivers the kind of brightness, colors, and contrast normally reserved for higher-priced models. The Q5 Series is a 4K TV, too, and TCL’s picture upscaling is nothing to shake a stick at. Whether you’re watching basic cable or an older non-HD movie, the Q5 will use its extra pixels to get you as close to 4K pictures as possible!

The Q5 supports all major HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. As far as connections go, there are three HDMI ports for your AV components, and one of them is an eARC connection. Google TV and Chromecast are available, too, and the TV even supports Alexa and Google Assistant. Use the digital companions to search for movies and shows, open apps, control smart home devices, and more.

Gamers will also be pleased to learn that the Q5 Series supports ALLM and AMD FreeSync, which means you should have no issues with lag and ghosting. And last but not least: You’ll be able to enjoyBluetooth Personal Audio by linking a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the Q5 for isolated audio.

We’re not sure how long this offer is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can: Save $200 on the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series when you purchase through Best Buy. And be sure to check out the other great Prime Day deals we found!