Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy may have won Prime Day with this TV deal

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL

Prime Day deals are back and better than ever, especially if you’re looking for some solid home theater deals. Prime Day TCL TV deals are so numerous we’re getting a little dizzy just trying to keep up! Fortunately, we save the written word for the savings that matter most, and Prime Day TV deals deserve a special kind of spotlighting. That being said, we found a promo that’s very much worth writing home about: For a limited time, you can take home the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series for only $230. At full price, this TV goes for $450. Put the $200 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals. Why don’t ya?!

Why you should buy the TCL Q5 Series

The TCL Q5 Series is a perfect example of what makes TCL stand out as a TV brand: Even when the cost is super-low, they’re selling a well-made QLED set that delivers the kind of brightness, colors, and contrast normally reserved for higher-priced models. The Q5 Series is a 4K TV, too, and TCL’s picture upscaling is nothing to shake a stick at. Whether you’re watching basic cable or an older non-HD movie, the Q5 will use its extra pixels to get you as close to 4K pictures as possible!

The Q5 supports all major HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. As far as connections go, there are three HDMI ports for your AV components, and one of them is an eARC connection. Google TV and Chromecast are available, too, and the TV even supports Alexa and Google Assistant. Use the digital companions to search for movies and shows, open apps, control smart home devices, and more. 

Gamers will also be pleased to learn that the Q5 Series supports ALLM and AMD FreeSync, which means you should have no issues with lag and ghosting. And last but not least: You’ll be able to enjoyBluetooth Personal Audio by linking a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the Q5 for isolated audio. 

We’re not sure how long this offer is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can: Save $200 on the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series when you purchase through Best Buy. And be sure to check out the other great Prime Day deals we found!

Best Buy Prime Day TV deals: Grab a QLED for $230 right now
LG C4 OLED

Prime Day is here and Best Buy is getting in on the Prime Day deals, offering up a huge number of Prime Day TV deals worth taking a look at if you're in the market for a new TV. Today's Best Buy Prime Day TV deals include a range of sizes to choose from, including 50-inch TV Prime Day deals, 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 75-inch TV Prime Day deals. We've rounded up all of the Best Buy Prime Day TV deals worth shopping today, and we've even selected a few that stand out as our favorites. Act quickly if you see a TV deal that works for you, as Prime Day deals come and go quickly and inventories may start to run out soon.
Top 3 Best Buy Prime Day TV deals
Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $230, was $350

The 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is an excellent choice for a new TV if you're on a tight budget, because you'll  get the features that you would expect from more expensive models. It's got 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, High Dynamic Range for more impressive colors, and DTS Studio Sound for more realistic audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars and AV receivers, and it runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform for access to streaming services. From an already cheap original price of $350, it's further down to $210 for $140 in savings from Best Buy for Prime Day.

This Prime Day deal makes me consider buying a flexible TV
LG OLED Flex TV

If you're browsing through all the available Prime Day TV deals and nothing stands out so far, why not go for a flexible TV? Best Buy is selling the 42-inch LG OLED Flex with a massive $1,500 discount, which slashes its price to only $1,000 from its original price of $2,500. The offer is expected to last for a few more days, but we're not sure if stocks will hold up, so if you're interested in this unique TV from this year's Prime Day deals, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it as soon as possible to make sure that you're able to pocket the savings.

 
Why you should buy the 42-inch LG OLED Flex
The LG OLED Flex is a flexible TV that can transform from a flat screen to a curved screen, with varying degrees of curve available at the push of a button. Alongside its ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, you'll be able to find the perfect setup for you no matter what you're doing, whether you're watching your favorite movies, catching up on streaming shows with your friends, or playing video games. The flexible TV also has backlighting that synchronizes with what's on the screen, and gaming-focused features such as support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync.

Best Buy Prime Day Sale: deals on TVs, headphones, appliances and more
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

It's July 16, and you know what that means. Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and the super-crazy discounts have begun. But Amazon is not your only source for amazing Prime Day deals today. Several other retailers are joining the sales event, and Best Buy is one of our favorite sources of Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more. While you're at it, you might also check out the Walmart Prime Day deals, and Target, too. Back to Best Buy, you can find things like amazing Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day gaming PC deals, and Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With so much to shop at Best Buy today, we thought we'd track down the best of what Best Buy has to offer for Prime Day. Read onward for all of the deals we think you should take a look at, and make a purchase if you see something you like, as there's no telling when a deal could expire.
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

If you're after the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, or you want to stick to a tight budget for your next computer, there's surely something for you from the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that we've collected here. Whether you're planning to buy a basic laptop, or high-end laptop for professional purposes, or a gaming laptop to play the best PC games, you can enjoy huge savings if you take advantage of any of the following offers. There are even some Prime Day MacBook deals here for Apple fans.

