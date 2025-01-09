This 55-inch TCL QLED TV is marked down to $268 today

TCL has quickly risen through the ranks of TV stardom. We here at Digital Trends routinely hail TCL as one of the best names in midrange and entry-level QLED TVs. And then there are models we’ve gone absolutely goo-goo over! Unlike Samsung, Sony, and LG, TCL TV deals tend to be a bit more aggressive, which bodes well for all of us looking to save some cash.

As a matter of fact, we came across a fantastic TCL offer while looking through QLED TV deals: Right now, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch Q6 Series 4K QLED (2024), you’ll only pay $268 with this deal. It’s only a $30 discount off the MSRP, but every penny counts!

We also had the opportunity to see the 2025 version of the TCL Q6 Series (rebranded as the QM6K) in action at CES 2025, and let’s just say excellent things are coming your way.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Q6 Series (2024)

When it comes to QLED TVs, folks should expect a set that pushes high amounts of brightness when viewing both HDR and SDR content, though the former is where these TVs get to shine the most. In the case of the TCL Q6 Series, this 4K/60Hz QLED supports every HDR format, including Dolby Vision. Combined with the TV’s TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, your favorite movies and shows get the white-glove treatment from TCL’s internal tech, ensuring every frame of action looks as good as possible.

Those planning on hooking up a PS5 or Xbox will be pleased to learn that the Q6 Series features an Auto Game Mode. When a console is connected and powered on, the Q6 Series automatically calibrates settings to deliver lightning-fast response times and minimal lag. Other great features include Dolby Atmos support, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri compatibility, plus tons of streaming apps via the built-in Google TV OS.

We’re unsure how long this discount is going to stick around, but today could be the last day of the sale. So, if you’d like to save a little dough ($30 to be exact) on the purchase of a new TCL 55-inch Q6 Series 4K QLED (2024), we recommend buying it ASAP. You may also want to check out our list of the best TV deals for even more discounts on brands like TCL, Hisense, Samsung, and more.