This 55-inch TV from TCL is under $300 for a limited time

TCL 2024 S5 LED TV.
The 2024 NFL is in pre-season right now, so if you want to upgrade with TV deals in preparation for the real games, now’s the time to make a purchase. Here’s an affordable offer for a relatively large screen — the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV for only $270 from Target, following an $80 discount on its original price of $350. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite teams on this 4K TV, you better hurry up and proceed with the transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV

The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV is an amazing screen for watching football games, but first, you’ll have to check if you have the proper space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then you can look forward to lifelike details with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and brilliant images with its high-brightness LED backlight. The TV also features TCL’s AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, which will optimize the color and contrast of everything that you watch, while Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion promises amazing motion clarity so that your eyes will be able to keep up with all the plays.

If you’re planning to watch NFL content through streaming services, the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV will give you access to them through the Google TV platform. With the TV also offering support for most HDR formats, and with the cinematic experience provided by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it will be like you’re watching the games from the stadiums.

Target has one of the most interesting TCL TV deals in the market today, and it’s perfect for watching the games of the upcoming NFL season. For only $270, you’ll be getting the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV, for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $350. That’s an excellent price for a screen that’s big enough to let you appreciate all the action, but there’s no time to waste if you’re interested. The offer may expire at any moment, so we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase of the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV as soon as you can.

