Target dropped the price of this 55-inch TV to under $300 today

If you’re looking for affordable TV deals but with decent size and quality, we highly recommend the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV. It’s already pretty cheap at its original price of $350, but a $70 discount from Target pulls it down even further to only $280. We’re not sure if you’ll still be able to pocket the savings after today, so if you think this 4K TV will look amazing in your living room or bedroom, you’re going to want to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV

TCL claimed a spot among the best TV brands because of the amazing value that you’ll get from its products, and which is definitely something that you can say about the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV. Despite its relatively affordable price, you’ll get a lot of features that you’ll see among the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats. The TV will also let you enjoy the benefits of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from the comfort of your own home, so there won’t be a need to go to the movies for a cinematic experience.

The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Google TV operating system. The platform will let you access all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and the included voice remote will enable voice commands through Google Assistant. The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV also comes with Bluetooth, so you can pair your headphones for a private listening experience when you don’t want to disturb anyone else with what you’re watching.

TCL TV deals always attract a lot of attention, and we expect the same for Target’s offer for the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV. Instead of $350, you’ll only have to pay $280, but only if you hurry because we don’t think this bargain will last beyond today. The $70 in savings is a huge bonus for this budget-friendly TV, so if you want it, you’re going to have to add the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.