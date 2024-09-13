 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Target dropped the price of this 55-inch TV to under $300 today

By
TCL 2024 S5 LED TV.
TCL

If you’re looking for affordable TV deals but with decent size and quality, we highly recommend the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV. It’s already pretty cheap at its original price of $350, but a $70 discount from Target pulls it down even further to only $280. We’re not sure if you’ll still be able to pocket the savings after today, so if you think this 4K TV will look amazing in your living room or bedroom, you’re going to want to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV

TCL claimed a spot among the best TV brands because of the amazing value that you’ll get from its products, and which is definitely something that you can say about the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV. Despite its relatively affordable price, you’ll get a lot of features that you’ll see among the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats. The TV will also let you enjoy the benefits of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from the comfort of your own home, so there won’t be a need to go to the movies for a cinematic experience.

The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Google TV operating system. The platform will let you access all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and the included voice remote will enable voice commands through Google Assistant. The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV also comes with Bluetooth, so you can pair your headphones for a private listening experience when you don’t want to disturb anyone else with what you’re watching.

TCL TV deals always attract a lot of attention, and we expect the same for Target’s offer for the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV. Instead of $350, you’ll only have to pay $280, but only if you hurry because we don’t think this bargain will last beyond today. The $70 in savings is a huge bonus for this budget-friendly TV, so if you want it, you’re going to have to add the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Samsung’s QNX1D Neo QLED TV is up to $1,550 off for a limited time
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

If you are thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with QLED TV deals, you may want to check out Samsung's discounts for the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV. All sizes of the TV are on sale, with the smallest 55-inch model down to $1,250 from $1,800, for savings of $550, and the largest 85-inch model down to $2,450 from $4,000 for savings of $1,550. The bargains are likely related to the ongoing Samsung Discover event, which means you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible as they may be gone sooner than we expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV isn't just a regular QLED TV that uses quantum dots with its LED backlight for more accurate colors and incredible brightness. Samsung's Neo QLED technology elevates it to greater heights as it replaces the traditional LED array with a mini-LED backlighting system that further improves image quality through individual lighting zones. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and access to streaming services through Samsung's Tizen operating system, the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV is an amazing entertainment device for any family.

Read more
One of Samsung’s flagship OLED TVs is $900 off at Best Buy
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.

If you're looking for OLED TV deals and you're willing to spend for a significant upgrade, you might as well go for one of Samsung's flagship models -- the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV. It's currently a more tempting purchase because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $900 discount, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,700 from its original price of $2,600. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, this OLED TV will give you an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of your own home. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as the offer may expire sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV
The Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV is the more modest version of the Samsung S95D OLED 4K TV, which is the best Samsung OLED TV in our list of the best OLED TVs. They share many of the same features, so you won't be missing out on much if you go for the Samsung S90D. As an OLED TV, its organic light-emitting diodes have the capability of creating perfect black levels, for amazing visual quality in combination with 4K Ultra HD resolution. You'll also never run out of content to consume because of the streaming services that you can access through Samsung's Tizen platform.

Read more
A 55-inch TV for $220? Don’t miss this Amazon deal
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.

We look through Amazon deals on a daily basis to see what latest and greatest promos the popular retailer is offering. One of our go-to categories is always TVs, and we’ve been seeing a lot of activity over the last couple of weeks. And for those looking for a 55-inch set that costs less than $250, look no further than this terrific Amazon markdown:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series on Amazon for only $220. At full price, this model sells for $350.

Read more