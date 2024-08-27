 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 55-inch QLED TV from TCL just dropped from $800 to $500

By
TCL QM7
TCL

Now that football season has officially begun, it’s finally one of the best times of the year to invest in a new TV. And trust us: there are plenty of TV deals popping up on a near-daily basis from trusted retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and the focus of today’s deals spotlight, Best Buy. Today, the folks at BB have marked down the incredible TCL 55-inch QM7 Series to $500 from its full price of $800.

Why not put that $300 you saved back in the bank, or maybe have a look at one of the best soundbar deals we found today?

Why you should buy the TCL QM7 Series

One of the better mid-range TVs of 2023, the TCL QM7 Series delivers powerful QLED lighting, excellent colors and contrast, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate (when viewing 1080p HD content). While the 55-inch version is the one we’re highlighting, the TV is also available in 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch sizes. If you’re the kind of person who loves a vibrant picture that grabs your eye the moment you enter a room, the TCL QM7 Series is for you. In fact, TCL claims the QM7 can push up to 2,400 nits at peak brightness levels, which is pretty dang fantastic!

Thanks to some impressive HDR capabilities and features like VRR support, the QM7 is a fantastic TV to play video games on; whether that be on regular consoles like the PlayStation or Xbox, or a dedicated gaming PC (check out some of the gaming PC deals we found). The TV is also a champ when it comes to minimal lag and response time, and also accepts 4K at up to 144Hz for any HDMI port (only HDMI 1 supports the 240Hz capability). 

You’ll even be able to enjoy smart TV content and other streaming must-haves with the built-in Google TV interface. Choose from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, mirror content from your phone to your TV using AirPlay 2, and even control your smart home devices using Google Assistant!

We’re not sure how long this Best Buy markdown is going to last, so we recommend hopping on this sale before it’s too late. Save $300 when you purchase the TCL 55-inch QM7 Series, and be sure to take a peek at some of the other TCL deals we found today. We also have a huge list of Labor Day deals for you to peruse.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $218 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

There are a lot of TVs to shop among the current Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals, but many of today’s best TV deals can be found at Walmart. 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more are going on, and with so much to sort through we thought we’d round up all of the best Walmart TV deals to make shopping for a new TV a little more convenient. Reading onward you’ll find all of the best TV deals Walmart has to offer, and if you’d like to shop for a specific brand check out the current Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and TCL TV deals.
TCL 43-inch S5 4K Smart TV — $218, was $350

The S5 is one of TCL’s newer models, so it’s making a nice surprise here among the best 65-inch TV deals. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more
Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

Today’s Best Buy TV deals are comprised of Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and more. In fact, Best Buy holds some of the best TV deals we’re seeing right now, and they don’t stop with the best TV brands. There’s plenty to choose from across all price points, and with Best Buy having so many TVs available at a discount, we thought we’d round them all up to make shopping a little more convenient. Below you’ll find all of our favorite Best Buy TV deals taking place today, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for you can also check out today’s Amazon TV deals and Walmart TV deals.
Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV -- $230, was $350

A 55-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Hurry! This 98-inch 4K TV has a $1,700 price cut at Walmart
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

For those who have been thinking about upgrading their home theater setup with a massive TV, here's your chance to do so while enjoying a $1,702 discount. The 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is on sale from Walmart for $2,298, which is nearly half of its original price of $4,000. It's still not something you'd describe as affordable, but this is excellent value for a screen that's this big. You'll have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to secure the savings from one of the top TV deals today though, as we're not sure how long it will stay online. In fact, this TV has already sold out once since this deal started.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV
First and foremost, you're going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy, as the gigantic screen of the 98-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV requires a lot of space if you want to maximize it. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats, this QLED TV will be an amazing display for watching shows and movies, which you won't get enough of through the streaming services that you can access through the Google TV platform.

Read more