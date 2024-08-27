This 55-inch QLED TV from TCL just dropped from $800 to $500

Now that football season has officially begun, it’s finally one of the best times of the year to invest in a new TV. And trust us: there are plenty of TV deals popping up on a near-daily basis from trusted retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and the focus of today’s deals spotlight, Best Buy. Today, the folks at BB have marked down the incredible TCL 55-inch QM7 Series to $500 from its full price of $800.

Why not put that $300 you saved back in the bank, or maybe have a look at one of the best soundbar deals we found today?

Why you should buy the TCL QM7 Series

One of the better mid-range TVs of 2023, the TCL QM7 Series delivers powerful QLED lighting, excellent colors and contrast, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate (when viewing 1080p HD content). While the 55-inch version is the one we’re highlighting, the TV is also available in 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch sizes. If you’re the kind of person who loves a vibrant picture that grabs your eye the moment you enter a room, the TCL QM7 Series is for you. In fact, TCL claims the QM7 can push up to 2,400 nits at peak brightness levels, which is pretty dang fantastic!

Thanks to some impressive HDR capabilities and features like VRR support, the QM7 is a fantastic TV to play video games on; whether that be on regular consoles like the PlayStation or Xbox, or a dedicated gaming PC (check out some of the gaming PC deals we found). The TV is also a champ when it comes to minimal lag and response time, and also accepts 4K at up to 144Hz for any HDMI port (only HDMI 1 supports the 240Hz capability).

You’ll even be able to enjoy smart TV content and other streaming must-haves with the built-in Google TV interface. Choose from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, mirror content from your phone to your TV using AirPlay 2, and even control your smart home devices using Google Assistant!

We’re not sure how long this Best Buy markdown is going to last, so we recommend hopping on this sale before it’s too late. Save $300 when you purchase the TCL 55-inch QM7 Series, and be sure to take a peek at some of the other TCL deals we found today. We also have a huge list of Labor Day deals for you to peruse.