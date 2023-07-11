 Skip to main content
Get this TCL 65-inch 4K TV for less than $350 for Prime Day 2023

Walmart is challenging Amazon’s Prime Day TV deals with its own bargains, such as this 45% discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s currently available for just $348, which is nearly half its original price of $630. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to pocket the $282 in savings though, because there’s always a lot of demand for affordable but reliable TVs like this one. To make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the offer, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

If you love watching streaming content, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is the perfect choice for you because it’s a Roku TV. It not only grants access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and all of the other popular platforms, but it also organizes the apps in a customizable home screen that’s very easy to navigate. The TV also works with your preferred digital assistant to search for content and control playback, and you can use the Roku app on your smartphone as another remote for voice control and for private listening using headphones.

To make sure that you’ll be able to appreciate your favorite shows and movies, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and it supports HDR technology that enables lifelike colors. All of this will be on a large 65-inch screen, so you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if you’ve got ample space for this massive screen.

