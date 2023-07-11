 Skip to main content
Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale: 65-inch QLED TV for under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
A colorful floral scene on the TCL-5 Series (S555).
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends

With Amazon’s Prime Day deals in full swing, rival retailers are also rolling out their own offers to try to take advantage of the shoppers’ buying frenzy. Here’s a bargain that may be hard to refuse — the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV for just $398, following a 25% discount on its original price of $528. The $130 in savings makes this massive display very cheap, but you’ll have to act fast because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you finish the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV

TCL has risen to one of the best TV brands in the market because of the value that its products provide — a perk that’s on full display with the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. You’re going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that its 65-inch screen will fit in your living room or bedroom, but once you confirm that it will, the TV should be at the top of your wish list. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution on its massive display, so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while QLED technology creates increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

Like the best TVs, the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV is a smart TV that gives you access to all of the popular streaming services. It’s powered by the Roku platform, which provides a simple but customizable home screen, as well as compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands through the Roku app or other smart home devices.

If you’re hunting for a new TV, you may want to look elsewhere than Amazon, as other retailers also have their own Prime Day TV deals. For example, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV at 25% off, which brings its price down to $398 from $528. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to pocket the $130 in savings though, because stocks may already be running low. Add it to your cart and check out immediately to secure your own 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day brings a huge discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are available from Amazon's Prime day headphone deals with a $100 discount, which brings their price down to just $229 from $329 originally. That's even cheaper than their previous lowest price of $238 earlier this year, so we're expecting this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. It's not recommended to wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make this purchase because we're not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are included in our roundup of the best headphones as the top choice for frequent flyers because of their combination of high-quality active noise cancellation and a very comfortable fit. These are the same reasons why they're also on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, as their world-class ANC uses tiny microphones to measure, compare, and react to external noise by creating opposite signals to cancel them out. You'll also have the option for the opposite -- Aware Mode, which will let you hear everything that's going on around you while listening to your music at the same time.

Cheapest price: Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for $65
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.

If you're browsing through Prime Day headphone deals for wireless earbuds and none of the offers have caught your attention so far, you may want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The uniquely-designed wireless earbuds, originally priced at $150, are available for just $65 from Amazon, lower than their previously cheapest price this year of $80. That's $85 in savings, but you'll need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want it because we're not sure if the bargain will last until Prime Day ends on July 12.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
The choice to go for true wireless earbuds often considers their small size, style, and autonomy, according to our headphone buying guide. You'll enjoy these characteristics with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, but with a different design compared to most of its peers in the market. Wearing most wireless earbuds means inserting silicon eartips into your ear canal, but that's not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live as they rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. They're pretty comfortable once you get used to them, so you can wear them for several hours at a time to maximize their battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours if you include their charging case.

Forget AirPods — Beats Studio Buds are $60 off for Prime Day 2023
The Beats Studio Buds in their charging case.

If you're looking to buy wireless earbuds but Prime Day AirPods deals aren't catching your interest, you may want to turn your attention towards the Beats Studio Buds. They were down to $100 earlier this year, but Amazon is selling them for an even more affordable price of $90 following a $60 discount on their original price of $150. Like most Prime Day deals, we're not sure if this offer will remain available once the shopping holiday ends, so if you want to make sure to get these wireless earbuds for this cheap, you need to process the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds are wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation that offer most of the features that you'll find in the Apple AirPods Pro, but at a significantly lower price. Their impressive ANC is capable of blocking out all external sound, but they also offer a Transparency mode that will let you hear what's going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. This is incredibly helpful when you need to talk to someone, or when you need to cross a street, for example.

