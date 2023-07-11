Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale: 65-inch QLED TV for under $500

With Amazon’s Prime Day deals in full swing, rival retailers are also rolling out their own offers to try to take advantage of the shoppers’ buying frenzy. Here’s a bargain that may be hard to refuse — the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV for just $398, following a 25% discount on its original price of $528. The $130 in savings makes this massive display very cheap, but you’ll have to act fast because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you finish the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV

TCL has risen to one of the best TV brands in the market because of the value that its products provide — a perk that’s on full display with the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV. You’re going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that its 65-inch screen will fit in your living room or bedroom, but once you confirm that it will, the TV should be at the top of your wish list. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution on its massive display, so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while QLED technology creates increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

Like the best TVs, the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV is a smart TV that gives you access to all of the popular streaming services. It’s powered by the Roku platform, which provides a simple but customizable home screen, as well as compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands through the Roku app or other smart home devices.

