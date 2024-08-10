This 65-inch QLED TV is under $400 at Walmart right now

We’re always on the lookout for TCL TV deals because TCL is one of the best TV brands on the market right now, especially when it comes to value. While not as revered as titans like Samsung, Sony, and LG, TCL has become a respected and reliable alternative to high-cost, big screen sets. And now you can find TCL TVs equipped with some of the best picture technology for 2024, including quantum dot-enriched LED lighting (that’s what the QLED acronym stands for). Oh, and guess what? Walmart has one of these awesome TCL sets on sale today:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the TCL 65-inch Q650G Series at Walmart for $348. At full price, this TV goes for $498. How about putting that $100 toward one of the best soundbar deals we dug up?

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q650G

The TCL Q6 lineup is available in a number of sizes, but today’s deal focuses on the 65-inch version. Like most modern TVs, the Q6 delivers up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. While this isn’t the magical 120Hz number most gamers will want, TCL leverages its Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion tech to enhance onscreen motion. The built-in Auto Game Mode helps to cut down on lag too. And because we’re dealing with quantum dots, you can expect bright and colorful picture regardless of the source.

The Q6 includes three HDMI ports, and one of them is an HDMI ARC/eARC connection. This means you’ll be able to hook up any Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar or AV receiver to the TV. As far as menus and smart TV features go, we’re also glad to see Google TV running the show. Use this incredible smart hub to access numerous entertainment apps, cast content via Chromecast, and control your smart home devices using either Alexa or Google Assistant.

Another great Q6 feature is Bluetooth Personal Audio. This lets you pair a set of wireless headphones or earbuds to your TCL for private listening. Walmart deals tend to come and go pretty quickly, so now is definitely the best time to take advantage of this offer. Save $100 when you order the TCL 65-inch Q650G Series at Walmart.