This 65-inch QLED TV is under $400 during the Walmart Deals sale

TCL is known for budget TVs, but some TCL options have made our year-end lists of the best TVs. That means we’re not about to shy away from talking about one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The offer comes courtesy of Walmart and is as follows: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series with Google TV for $398. That’s $102 off the normal selling price of $500.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series

TCL consistently ranks as one of the top TV brands, and we think the company often strikes an ideal balance between picture, performance, and overall value. This is certainly the case for the Q6 Series, which is one of the company’s entry-level models. Don’t let “entry-level” deter you though, because the 65-inch Q6 can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best TVs sets on the market.

First and foremost, this is a 4K QLED TV with a max refresh rate of 60Hz. For those unaware, the “Q” in QLED stands for quantum dots. These are color-enhancing light filters that allow LED-LCDs to deliver rich colors, excellent contrast levels, and powerful brightness. The latter is actually what QLED TVs are best known for! Whether you plan on using your TV for movies, TV shows, or video games, the Q6 Series ensures that each source is properly optimized to give you the best picture possible.

While the refresh rate only tops out at 60Hz, TCL’s Motion Rate 240 with MEMC and Game Accelerator 120 are digital boosts that TCL built into the Q6 to improve motion clarity. You’ll also have the choice of three HDMI inputs, the ability to use Chromecast to cast apps, photos, videos, and other media, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

It's hard to say just how long this promo is going to last, as TV deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, if you're looking for a new 4K TV for a great price, consider the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series, on sale at Walmart for only $400.