This 65-inch QLED TV is $300 off for Labor Day weekend

2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.
TCL

Labor Day sales are underway and that means some awesome Labor Day TV sales. One big highlight is being able to buy the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV for $700 meaning you save a huge $300 off the regular price of $1,000. This is the ideal time to upgrade to a new and pretty sweet TV. It’s sure to look great in your living room and enhance your viewing experience. Let’s take a look at what it offers before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV

With TCL being one of the best TV brands for value, you’re onto a good thing with this QLED TV. Its large QLED panel looks great but that’s for more reason than simply being QLED-based. It has features like TCL’s high bright pro direct LED backlight with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness to ensure you get a bright image for a more immersive experience. There’s also full array pro local dimming with over 200 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content so you get deep blacks without image blooming.

Alongside all that, there’s HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG technology. Fast-moving action is a breeze thanks to the 120Hz panel refresh rate while gamers benefit from Game Accelerator 240 mode which boosts the variable refresh rate to 240 and reduces input lag.

For watching older content, TCL’s AIPQ engine uses deep learning AI to intelligently optimize the color, contrast, and clarity so you get a great experience. There’s also IMAX enhanced certification which is something you don’t necessarily see among the best TVs. For sound, there’s DTS Virtual:X along with one eARC HDMI input for hooking up a soundbar alongside the other three HDMI inputs. It all comes together to mean the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV is the ideal TV for your living room right down to the simple-to-use Google TV interface.

Usually priced at $1,000, the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV is down to $700 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sales. The $300 saving won’t stay for long so if you’re keen to upgrade your living room TV for less, snap it up now before you miss out.

