 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

TCL’s brand new 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV is already $500 off

Jennifer Allen
By
TCL Q Class QM8 mini-LED 4K TV.
TCL

We see many great TV deals but we rarely see one on a TV that’s just launched. Especially one that’s truly phenomenal. However, that’s going on right now with a huge $500 off the highly sought-after TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,200 at Best Buy and you seriously don’t want to miss out. Here’s what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV

One of the brightest and most vibrant TVs around, Digital Trends’ Editor at Large Caleb Denison was incredibly impressed with the TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV when he checked it out recently. The TV is truly fantastic. Its AIPQ Engine Gen 3 offers up to 2,300 local dimming zones along with precise zone control. There’s also Full Array Ultra Local Dimming that dynamically adapts to on-screen content so you get deep blacks without image blooming.

Other features include what TCL refers to as HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG all providing enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and truly fine details. With TCL as one of the best TV brands around, it knows how to get the best out of its picture quality. There’s also the combination of mini-LED and QLED which we’ve looked at in detail to show how big a leap it is for TVs. For gamers, there’s a Game Accelerator mode with a 240Hz VRR ensuring no risk of lag issues or motion blur. For fast-paced movies, there’s always the 120Hz panel refresh rate too with Motion Rate 480 technology combining multiple motion enhancement technologies to give you best-in-class option clarity.

Related

The features keep on coming too with Machine Learning AI intelligently optimizing the color, contrast, and clarity. There’s IAMX Enhanced Certification too while a built-in subwoofer helps with audio. It’s also packed with smart features like Google TV, hands-free voice controls, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit support, and Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in too. Ultimately though, it’s the bright image and fantastic picture quality that means this TV is going to end up among some of the best TVs you can buy.

The TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV has only just launched and it’d usually cost $1,700. Right now, at Best Buy, you can pay $1,200 so you save a huge $500 off the latest tech. You really won’t want to miss out on this deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy has a 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $400, and it’s not a bad buy
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

If you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or build your home theater entirely from scratch, there’s a price drop on a QLED TV at Best Buy right now. The 50-inch model of the TCL 5-Series 4K Smart TV is discounted $30 from down to $400. Its regular price of $430 is pretty impressive for a QLED TV, and this discount makes it even more so. Best Buy is including free shipping with your purchase, and the TV also comes with three free months of AppleTV+ and one month of free FuboTV.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV
When it comest to ensuring you get a TV with superior picture quality, QLED and OLED picture technologies are pretty much the cream of the crop. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels to create impressive image contrast, but this 50-inch 4K TV by TCL utilizes QLED technology, which provides impressive picture quality using nanoparticles called quantum dots. These supercharge its brightness and color, and make the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV a great option for your home theater if you’re looking to create an immersive and lifelike viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, which adds another layer of depth to the experience.

Read more
Amazon’s top-spec 4K Luna gaming bundle is 32% off today
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, on a white background.

Transform any TV into a video game device with this Fire TV gaming bundle from Amazon, which is currently on sale with a 32% discount that lowers its price to $85 from $125. You won't always get this chance at $40 in savings when buying the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller that you can spend on your Amazon Luna subscription, but you need to hurry because we're not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller in the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle makes sure that you have everything that you need to access Amazon Luna, which is a cloud gaming service that streams games at a relatively consistent 1080p resolution, and runs on mobile devices or on the Amazon Fire TV platform. When we compared Amazon Luna versus Google Stadia, Amazon Luna holds the advantage in terms of compatibility with more devices, while both services offer various AAA titles. More importantly, Amazon Luna is still going strong while Google Stadia has shut down.

Read more
Save $650 on Samsung’s 55-inch outdoor 4K TV today
The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace mounted outside.

TVs are fussy about lighting. Its just a fact of nature, it seems, with how light reflects off of screens. Increasingly, though, our screens are fighting back against the elements. We've seen this in our phones changing brightness levels as we step outside, desperate for our undivided attention. Now, Samsung is bringing full TVs to the outdoors, creating the best QLED TV for the outdoors, the Samsung Terrace. Today, you can get a 55-inch Samsung Terrace for only $2,850 (that's $650 down from its usual $3,500) while this deal lasts. Unfortunately, that happens to be for just a short time. Until midnight, in fact, at least for citizens of U.S. Central time zone. So, tap the button below to grab one now if you've been waiting for this moment for awhile now or read on to get the details.

Why you should buy Samsung's The Terrace
If you're a TV nerd that wants more sunshine, this deal is for you. The Terrace is designed to work in partial sun (i.e. on your terrace) and adapts to the changing lighting conditions of a natural environment well. In a move that is rare for a TV, The Terrace even comes with an IP rating of IP55, which means that it contains both water and dust protection in a way that is certified by a 3rd party. This is a TV that you can sit outside and not worry about. Well, at least from an environmental perspective, you still might want some of the best outdoor security cameras looking in its direction to deter pesky humans.

Read more