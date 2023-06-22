TCL’s brand new 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV is already $500 off

We see many great TV deals but we rarely see one on a TV that’s just launched. Especially one that’s truly phenomenal. However, that’s going on right now with a huge $500 off the highly sought-after TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,200 at Best Buy and you seriously don’t want to miss out. Here’s what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV

One of the brightest and most vibrant TVs around, Digital Trends’ Editor at Large Caleb Denison was incredibly impressed with the TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV when he checked it out recently. The TV is truly fantastic. Its AIPQ Engine Gen 3 offers up to 2,300 local dimming zones along with precise zone control. There’s also Full Array Ultra Local Dimming that dynamically adapts to on-screen content so you get deep blacks without image blooming.

Other features include what TCL refers to as HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG all providing enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and truly fine details. With TCL as one of the best TV brands around, it knows how to get the best out of its picture quality. There’s also the combination of mini-LED and QLED which we’ve looked at in detail to show how big a leap it is for TVs. For gamers, there’s a Game Accelerator mode with a 240Hz VRR ensuring no risk of lag issues or motion blur. For fast-paced movies, there’s always the 120Hz panel refresh rate too with Motion Rate 480 technology combining multiple motion enhancement technologies to give you best-in-class option clarity.

The features keep on coming too with Machine Learning AI intelligently optimizing the color, contrast, and clarity. There’s IAMX Enhanced Certification too while a built-in subwoofer helps with audio. It’s also packed with smart features like Google TV, hands-free voice controls, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit support, and Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in too. Ultimately though, it’s the bright image and fantastic picture quality that means this TV is going to end up among some of the best TVs you can buy.

The TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV has only just launched and it’d usually cost $1,700. Right now, at Best Buy, you can pay $1,200 so you save a huge $500 off the latest tech. You really won’t want to miss out on this deal.

