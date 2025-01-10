Our favorite TCL TV of 2024 has a huge price cut at Walmart

Now that CES 2025 is wrapping up, we have a solid idea of what home theater tech is on the horizon. And, like clockwork, many of the best sets of 2024 are already going on sale, likely to make way for the new fleet. One brand that made waves at this year’s CES was TCL, so it makes perfect sense that the company’s 2024 flagship QLED dropped in price.

Right now, if you purchase the TCL 65-inch QM8 Series (2024) at Walmart, you’ll only wind up paying $950. The full MSRP on this set is $1,400, and the $450 you’ll save can go toward one of the best soundbar deals of the week! Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling the 65-inch QM8 Series (2024) for a reduced price too, though the Walmart offer is $50 cheaper.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch QM8 Series (2024)

QLED TVs are renowned for bright-room performance, and the TCL QM8 Series takes illumination to the next level (and has been since 2023). With its densely-packed mini-LED backlight array, the QM8 maintains up to 5,000 local dimming zones, ensuring picture maladies like light bloom and poor greyscale presentation are left by the wayside. Throw in some class-leading HDR capabilities (the QM8 supports every HDR format) and TCL’s AIPQ Pro-powered 4K upscaling, and prepare to be amazed by this QLED’s 5,000-nit peak brightness!

Movie buffs and gamers are in great shape when it comes to motion clarity, too. Not only does the QM8 support up to a 144Hz native refresh rate, but the TV also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ALLM and includes an Auto Game Mode that automatically optimizes picture settings to cut down on input lag and improve response times.

Other awesome features include apps, AirPlay, and other web-connected capabilities via the QM8’s Google TV OS, and an Onkyo 2.1.2 audio system with a built-in subwoofer!

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, but we’ll likely see some ebb-and-flow activity until the new QM8 Series hits shelves later in 2025. That being said, it could be a while before the 2024 edition drops in price again. Purchase today and save $450 on the TCL 65-inch QM8 Series (2024). You may also want to check out our lists of the best TCL TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top sets!