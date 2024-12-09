 Skip to main content
It’s TCL time! Save $150 when you order the TCL 65-inch S4 Series

Good Deal The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo. TCL

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have retired for another year, we’re back to looking for the best TV deals at some of our favorite retailers. We didn’t have to look long either before stumbling across this great offer. For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $378. We’ve reviewed several TCL TVs here at Digital Trends, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison is often a fan of the brand’s budget-friendly pricing and (usually) excellent picture quality.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 Series

The 65-inch S4 Series is a 4K LED running the Roku TV OS. The S4 Series delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms, and thanks to top-notch HDR support, colors become all the more vivid when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. And while the TV only has a 60Hz refresh rate, TCL’s Auto Game Mode and ALLM support ensure you’ll get the best frame-to-frame performance for your favorite console and PC games.

On top of four HDMI ports, digital optical, and USB, the TCL S4 Series leans on Roku TV for all things apps. Not only will you have access to top entertainment platforms like Netflix and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to use AirPlay 2 to cast content from an iPhone or iPad to your TCL TV. Roku TV is even home to over 250 free live TV stations covering news, sports, weather, and more!

While it’s hard to say how long this TCL discount is going to hang around, we’ve seen deals like this one go pretty quickly in weeks past. That being said, today might be the best day to save. Take $150 off the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED when you purchase at Walmart, and be sure to check out our list of the best TCL TV deals for even more promos and markdowns! We also have a great list of soundbar deals if you’re looking to enhance your TV speakers.

