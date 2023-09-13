 Skip to main content
Hurry — this 65-inch TCL 4K TV is discounted to $400

2023 TCL S4 4K HDR TV.
Amazon has one of the better value TV deals around at the moment: $50 off the TCL 65-inch S4 4K TV, bringing it down to $400. A pretty sweet price for a large TV like this, it’s sure to be worth your time and money. Let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button. Don’t count on it staying this price for long.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands thanks to offering great value and good quality TVs. With the TCL 65-inch S4 4K TV, you get more than just a 4K resolution screen. It also has HDR Pro support which means Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG all work together to provide you with enhanced contrast, more accurate colors, fine details, and an all-around better picture. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology so you get to enjoy improved motion clarity and no risk of motion blur, even during fast-moving scenes.

An auto game mode kicks in any time you play a game so you get the lowest possible input lag and latency to help your chances while gaming. There’s also Dolby Atmos support for better sound quality. Alternatively, you can use the eARC port for a soundbar or AV receiver so there’s some flexibility here. Three HDMI ports are available in all and you won’t need to devote one of them to a streaming device as there’s Fire TV built-in to provide you with all the streaming apps you could need. It also means support for Amazon Alexa so you can easily find and launch content with your voice rather than the remote.

While the TCL 65-inch S4 4K TV may not be one of the best TVs, it shares some of their DNA. It also looks good thanks to an edge-to-edge glass design and no bezels getting in the way.

A great TV for the price, the TCL 65-inch S4 4K TV is even better value when it’s $50 off like it is now at Amazon. Usually costing $450, it’s down to $400 for a limited time only making it an irresistible proposition. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

