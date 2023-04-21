This 75-inch 4K TV is $570 in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

Best Buy just launched a massive three-day sale, so if you’re on the hunt for TV deals, that’s where you should be looking. Here’s one of the top offers — the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $570, following an $80 discount on its original price of $650. You shouldn’t think that you have a lot of time left to take advantage of the bargain price though, because there’s a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends. Add the 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately — you may regret it if you don’t.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

Before deciding to purchase the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, you need to make sure that you have enough space by using our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then get yourself ready for a truly cinematic experience through a 75-inch screen that features 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for sharp details, bright colors, and lifelike images. The edge-to-edge glass design of the 4K TV eliminates the distractions caused by bezels, so you can focus entirely on what you’re watching.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs that grant access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. In the case of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, it runs on the Roku platform, which also organizes your favorite apps and your input sources on an easy-to-navigate home screen. If you download the free Roku mobile app, you can use it as a second remote and to search for content using your voice. You can also use the app for private listening with headphones, so that you’ll be the only one hearing what’s happening on the screen.

Breathe new life into your home theater setup by purchasing the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is $80 off as part of Best Buy’s three-day sale. Instead of $650, you’ll only have to pay $570 for this gigantic TV. You need to hurry though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are selling out quickly. The offer may not make it to the end of the sale, so if you want the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV in your home for this special price, complete the purchase right now.

