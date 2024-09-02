 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This 75-inch TCL QLED TV is over $1,000 off for Labor Day

By
The TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV on a white background.
TCL

A common place for some of the best Labor Day TV deals, Walmart has cut over $1,000 from the price of the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV, meaning it’s now down to $998 from $2,000. It’s sure to be a hit with many households, so we’re here to tell you all about one of the best TV deals this Labor Day. As with all Labor Day sales, it’s unlikely to stay this price for very long so be sure to not miss out.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value, so it’s hardly surprising the company offers something as classy as the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV for a great price. It’s perfectly suited for sports fans and those of us who watch action-packed movies or play games. It uses QLED Ultra Quantum Dot technology to provide rich and vibrant colors which cover nearly the entire DCI-P3 color space. It also has a QD-Mini LED panel with up to 1,500 local dimming zones which provide gorgeous looking contrast alongside super dark blacks and intense whites. It easily adapts to the on-screen content that’s offered up.

There’s also TCL’s AIPQ Pro processor which optimizes each scene with machine learning so you get the best looking picture possible there. The panel has a native 120Hz refresh rate which is enhanced by Motion Rate 480 technology, so it’s highly capable of handling fast moving action with no risk of motion blur.

For gamers, TCL’s Game Accelerator technology provides superior refresh rates and an auto game mode which keeps things ticking along nicely. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X, just like the best TVs. It all comes together to mean that the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV is a TV that will suit any living room. Just make sure you read up on what size TV you should buy so you get the right fit for your living space.

The TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV normally costs $2,000 but right now, it’s enjoying a 50% discount so it’s down to $998 right now at Walmart. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
