This 75-inch TCL QLED just dropped below $1,000 — save $450!

A premium 75-inch TV for less than $1,000? That’s possible from Best Buy TV deals, which include the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV at $450 off to drop its price from $1,350 to a more affordable $900. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount though, as we’re not sure when it will end. We highly recommend adding the smart TV to your cart and finishing the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV

TCL’s QD-Mini LED technology is among its standout features as one of the best TV brands, and it’s on full display with the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV. You’ll enjoy stunning contrasts with extreme blacks and intense whites, which is made possible by up to 1,500 local dimming zones, alongside sharp details and vivid colors that are made possible by 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports of all the most advanced HDR formats. With a 120Hz panel refresh rate and a 144Hz variable refresh rate, movies, video games, and live sports will be shown without any motion blur.

Further elevating the value of the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV is the fact that it’s a smart TV. It’s powered by the Google TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, or Apple HomeKit. The TV also works with Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2, for casting content from your mobile devices to its massive screen.

There’s no other way to say it — compared with other 75-inch TV deals, you’re getting a steal with the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV at its current price of $900 from Best Buy, following a $450 discount on its sticker price of $1,350. It may go back to its regular price at any moment though, so there’s no time to waste. If you want to buy the 75-inch TCL QM7 4K QD-Mini LED TV for less than $1,000, you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, as any form of hesitation may cause you to miss out.