This could be your last chance to get this 75-inch 4K TV for $500

A 75-inch 4K TV for $500? That’s possible with this year’s Black Friday TV deals, as Amazon is selling the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV with a $30 discount on its sticker price of $500. This may be your last chance to get this massive screen for this cheap though, as we’re not sure if the bargain will be available for Cyber Monday. With Black Friday done, we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer disappears, so if you’re interested, you need to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you’ve got enough space in your living room for a 75-inch screen, then you won’t regret going for the TCL S4 4K TV that large. You’ll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors while watching your favorite content on the massive display because it features 4K Ultra HD resolution and all of the most advanced HDR formats, while built-in Dolby Atmos offers surround sound that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of all the action.

Similar to the best TVs, the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV is a smart TV that grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix through Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform also makes the 4K TV compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Apple HomeKit for integration into your smart home setup.

If you don’t want this year’s Black Friday deals to get taken down without making a huge purchase for your home theater setup, here’s an offer to consider if you want to take that literally — the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV for just $500 from Amazon, for savings of $30 on its original price of $530. It may not stay this cheap beyond the weekend because it’s unclear if you’ll get another chance at this bargain when Cyber Monday arrives, so if you want to ensure that you get the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV for this special price, add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

