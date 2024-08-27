A 75-inch 4K TV for $500? Grab this Labor Day deal at Best Buy

When your favorite player scores a goal on Monday Night Football, you’re going to want as large of a TV as possible to see the victory with. Fortunately, just about every TV company makes some exceptionally big TV models, with brands like Hisense delivering screens as large as 100 inches! That being said, many of these monolithic models are too expensive for the average family to consider, which is why we’re always looking for 70-inch TV deals. And guess what? We found a winner, though the size is actually 75 inches.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the TCL 75-inch Class S5 Series for $500, which is a $150 discount on the set’s retail price. Labor Day TV sales are happening now, friends!

Why you should buy the TCL Class S5 Series

For years, TCL has been a trusted brand in the world of TVs. The 75-inch S5 aims to grab your eye the moment you walk in a room. This 4K TV delivers up to a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t too impressive on its own; until you factor in TCL’s own Motion Rate 240 feature with MEMC Frame Insertion. This means that fast-moving content like action movies, video games, and especially sports should look quite nice on this large TV.

The S5 Series delivers exceptional HDR performance, too. And whether you’re watching your favorite Netflix movie, or you’re pushing one of your favorite console games to its graphical limits, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats are all compatible with the TCL S5. Plus, features like TCL’s Auto Game Mode, ALLM, and VRR support ensure your gaming experience looks and feels just as good as watching a flick!

This version of the S5 Series is also outfitted with the Google TV UI for all smart features and streaming. And thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support, you’ll even be able to control the TV using voice commands, along with whatever smart home devices are connected to your network.

Best Buy deals tend to last all week, but there’s no guarantee this markdown will be here tomorrow. So, we suggest taking advantage of this offer while you still can. Save $150 when you purchase the TCL 75-inch Class S5 Series at Best Buy, and have a look at some of the best soundbar deals you can pair with your brand-new TV!