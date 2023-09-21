The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.We’re five weeks away from the NBA season’s beginning, which means it is time to start thinking about it now. It seems like a long way away, but days are getting shorter as we’re heading into fall and each one is as packed as ever. And besides, it is fun to prepare. One of the most important ways you can do that is to learn where to watch NBA basketball for free, but after you get that out of the way, there’s one glaring issue left: What are you going to watch the game on? We’re proposing you grab the TCL 85-inch Class S4 Smart TV while it is $400 off, bringing the price from $1,400 to $1,000. Just tap the button below to see why yourself or read our take (even further) below.

Why you should buy the TCL 85-Inch Class S4 Smart TV

Even on sale, $1,000 isn’t a quick investment. But there’s a lot to assure us that you’ll like this TV enough to make it worth it. For starters, it is a modern 4K TV from one of the best TV brands around (TCL is favored for their high-value Google TVs, of which this is one). That means that it is a smart TV with full voice control through your choice of the Alexa or the Google Assistant, making switching between multiple games (and even a quick glance at the news) easy as can be. We also cannot ignore features like Motion Rate 240, MEMC Frame Insertion, and HDR PRO, which combine to give hyper-smooth visuals with fine-tuned details even in fast-paced game moments. The ref isn’t going to be the only one able to call the shots.

If you have kids, you’ll also want to know a couple of other features about this TV. It has Auto Game Mode (auto low latency mode) for reduced input lag. If you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones you can connect them directly to the TV to listen privately during nap times. And featured streaming services for the TCL include Netflix (which has great kids’ movies) and Disney+. So, this is a safely justified family purchase. It’s not all about you. Really.

If you're thinking about picking up the TCL 85-Inch Class S4 Smart TV, be sure to do so relatively quickly. We can't be sure when this deal will end, ruining your chances of getting the $1,400 TV for just $1,000 (that's $400 off).

