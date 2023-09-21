 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Start the new NBA season with a new TV: Save $400 on this 85-inch 4K TV

John Alexander
By
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.
TCL / TCL

The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.We’re five weeks away from the NBA season’s beginning, which means it is time to start thinking about it now. It seems like a long way away, but days are getting shorter as we’re heading into fall and each one is as packed as ever. And besides, it is fun to prepare. One of the most important ways you can do that is to learn where to watch NBA basketball for free, but after you get that out of the way, there’s one glaring issue left: What are you going to watch the game on? We’re proposing you grab the TCL 85-inch Class S4 Smart TV while it is $400 off, bringing the price from $1,400 to $1,000. Just tap the button below to see why yourself or read our take (even further) below.

Why you should buy the TCL 85-Inch Class S4 Smart TV

Even on sale, $1,000 isn’t a quick investment. But there’s a lot to assure us that you’ll like this TV enough to make it worth it. For starters, it is a modern 4K TV from one of the best TV brands around (TCL is favored for their high-value Google TVs, of which this is one). That means that it is a smart TV with full voice control through your choice of the Alexa or the Google Assistant, making switching between multiple games (and even a quick glance at the news) easy as can be. We also cannot ignore features like Motion Rate 240, MEMC Frame Insertion, and HDR PRO, which combine to give hyper-smooth visuals with fine-tuned details even in fast-paced game moments. The ref isn’t going to be the only one able to call the shots.

If you have kids, you’ll also want to know a couple of other features about this TV. It has Auto Game Mode (auto low latency mode) for reduced input lag. If you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones you can connect them directly to the TV to listen privately during nap times. And featured streaming services for the TCL include Netflix (which has great kids’ movies) and Disney+. So, this is a safely justified family purchase. It’s not all about you. Really.

If you’re thinking about picking up the TCL 85-Inch Class S4 Smart TV, be sure to do so relatively quickly. We can’t be sure when this deal will end, ruining your chances of getting the $1,400 TV for just $1,000 (that’s $400 off). But we know the importance of shopping around, so be sure to check out these fantastic TV deals if you’re still not sure.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This massive LG 86-inch 4K TV is $150 off at Best Buy right now
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

For anyone seeking great TV deals on massive TVs, Best Buy has a super tempting offer right now. Today, you can buy the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV for $1,100 saving $150 off the regular price of $1,250. If you've been waiting for a good price on a huge TV, this is a pretty good time to dive in and make a purchase. We're here to explain a little more about why the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV
With LG being one of the best TV brands right now, you can't go wrong with pretty much any of its TVs. The LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV has LG's a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings so it's highly capable of upscaling non-4K content and doing a ton of crucial background work. For instance, there's a game optimizer mode that pops up any time you play a game, allowing you to tweak all the key settings to get the best out of your TV. There's also a dedicated filmmaker mode for doing the same thing when watching a movie, while AI controls the brightness so you get a good picture every time, no matter how bright it might get.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch 4K TV for $270
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy has one of the cheaper TV deals out there with $130 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV. Already priced at a very respectable $400, it's even cheaper now thanks to the $130 discount bringing it down to $270. If you've been waiting to buy a cheap 4K TV for your living room, bedroom or den, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here's everything else you might need to know about the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV
While Insignia doesn't feature in our look at the best TV brands, it's still a fairly well-regarded name in the budget TV world. Owned by Best Buy, it's ideal if you just need something inexpensive rather than a powerhouse for your home cinema. With the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get a 55-inch 4K display with HDR10 support so that you gain a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. While it might not rival the looks of the very best TVs, you've still got something that's likely to look better than your previous TV.

Read more
1-day flash sale knocks $1,000 off this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

For one day only, Best Buy has one of the more amazing TV deals for anyone keen to save a fortune on a high-end TV. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV for $2,300 thereby saving $1,000 off the regular price of $3,300. It's a great TV and we're here to tell you all the key things it has to offer and why it'll enhance your home cinema setup. Let's take a look before the deal ends when today does. Remember -- that means you only have hours left to save $1,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and its biggest strength is all things QLED. With the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV, you get an extensive array of awesome features to go alongside the massive 85-inch QLED display. That includes Direct Full Array technology so the amount of light across every part of the picture is expertly controlled at all times. There's also Quantum HDR+ technology so you get rich details and more immersive colors. Alongside that is 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology, as well as Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling.

Read more