TCL’s version of the The Frame TV just got a $700 price cut

By
TCL NXTFrame A3000W.
TCL

If Samsung’s The Frame caught your attention while browsing QLED TV deals but it’s still too expensive, here’s a cheaper alternative — the TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV. If you’re interested, you can get its 85-inch model with a huge $700 discount, which drops its price from $3,500 to $2,800. It’s still not what you’d call an affordable TV, but at this size and with its features, it’s an investment that you won’t regret. You shouldn’t waste time thinking about it though, as there’s no telling how long you have before the offer expires.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV

Samsung’s The Frame TV turned heads with its design that allows it to double as an art piece in the home, and now there’s a cheaper alternative with the TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV. It’s only 1.2 inches deep and comes with an ultra-thin wall mount that will hang it flush to your wall. The TV also features an ultra-matte, anti-glare screen, and you can swap between the included off-white bezels and light wood frames. All of this is to support its ability to display artwork using its curated Art Library, so when it’s not in use, it can still beautify your living room or bedroom.

The QLED TV technology of the TCL NXTFRAME 4K QLED TV enables amazing brightness and lifelike colors, while 4K Ultra HD resolution makes sure that you’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies with extremely sharp details. The TV runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and Google Assistant through its Voice Remote. You should check our guide on what size TV to buy though, just to make sure that you have enough space for an 85-inch screen.

Aaron Mamiit
