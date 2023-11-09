 Skip to main content
Early Black Friday deal knocks 25% off this massive 98-inch 4K TV

TCL 98-inch S Class S5 4K TV.
Black Friday deals season is always a great time to score awesome TV deals and right now, Amazon is one of the places to check out. Today, you can buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV for $2,998 instead of $4,000. A substantial saving of 25% or $1,000, the TV might still not be in impulse buy territory but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a huge TV, this is a great saving. Here’s what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands around for value and this TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV certainly demonstrates how much it can pack in for the price. The TV offers so much more than simply being massive and bordering on home cinema like in your living room.

It has a wide color gamut so you can enjoy richer colors than with a standard 4K TV. Alongside that is a high brightness direct LED backlight so you gain brighter images throughout your watching session. There’s also a package of so-called HDR Ultra features meaning Dolby Vision IQ support, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

Ensuring a smooth image, Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion is capable of combining multiple motion enhancement technologies to provide best-in-class motion clarity while there’s a game accelerator mode with up to 240 variable refresh rate and lower input lag.

Any time you’re watching something that isn’t 4K, the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV is able to upscale it well with its TCL AIPQ Engine with deep learning AI so it can optimize the color, contrast, and clarity while you watch. For gamers, an auto game mode with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro helps lower latency automatically while you play.

Many of these features are the kind you’d see from the best TVs making the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV stand out from the crowd. It also has voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Alexa supported here. All you need to be sure of is to figure out what size TV you should buy as the size of this one could be too big for some homes.

Truly a force to be reckoned with, the TCL 98-inch S5 4K TV is usually priced at $4,000 at Amazon. Right now, you can buy it for $2,998 so you save over $1,000 off the regular price. If you’re in the market for a huge TV to turn your living space into a form of home cinema, you’re going to love this. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

